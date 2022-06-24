ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Marvel Celebrates Miracleman's 40th Anniversary With New Series From Neil Gaiman and Mark Buckingham

By Timothy Adams
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLegendary creators Neil Gaiman and Mark Buckingham are reuniting to continue their unfinished Miracleman story, just in time for the character's 40th anniversary of the modern era. Marvel laid the groundwork for Miracleman's return with a teaser in last year's Timeless #1, featuring the double "MM" symbol for Miracleman, as the...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Star Trek: Lower Decks Miniseries Announced

Star Trek: Lower Decks is coming to comics. IDW Publishing a three-issue Star Trek: Lower Decks miniseries based on Star Trek's first animated comedy. Given the genre, they've seemingly found the perfect writer for the series in Eisner-winner Ryan North, known for his work on The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl for Marvel. He's teaming with artist Chris Fenoglio (who is also providing a variant cover for IDW's upcoming milestone Star Trek #400 one-shot). The first issue of the series arrives in September. This should be extra bonus good news for Star Trek: Lower Decks fans as the third season of the animated show will debut on Paramount+ this year as well, and the second season is headed to Blu-ray.
COMICS
epicstream.com

Neil Gaiman Says The Sandman Series Was Inspired by Howard the Duck

There is little doubt that The Sandman took a long time being stuck in production hell before it finally got reimagined into a Netflix series. However, Neil Gaiman assures fans that it will be well worth the wait. After all, every step that Gaiman took with the upcoming show was inspired by none other than Howard the Duck!
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

DC Comics Announce Plans to Kill Harley Quinn

DC Comics is killing off Harley Quinn — but it's not exactly what you think it is. DC Comics has released its solicitations for September 2022, and they include one for Harley Quinn #22 from writer Stephanie Phillips and artist Matteo Lolli. The story will kick off a new arc in the ongoing Harley Quinn title and, in that new arc Harley must die… and solve her own murder. It doesn't get much more Harley Quinn than that.
COMICS
Collider

'Ms. Marvel' Recycles an Obscure Comics Supervillain Group — and Makes It Better

Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Ms. Marvel Episode 3. While the first phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe focused on some of the most famous heroes and villains from comic books, the latest films and series recycle mostly unknown characters to create engaging narratives. That was true for Ethan Hawke’s Arthur Harrow in Moon Knight, Fra Fee’s Kazi in Hawkeye, and now the ClanDestines in Ms. Marvel.
TV SERIES
Rolling Stone

Superhero Lit 101: Why Penguin Classics’ Marvel Comics Anthologies Matter

Click here to read the full article. You can pick them out by sight on book shelves: the trade paperbacks with the Gill Sans and Perpetua typeface font, the austere black spines — all the better to make the orange-and-white lettering stand out, my dear — and the tiny flightless-fowl logo. This is the signature design of Penguin Classics, the division of Penguin Publishing that, for over 75 years, has put the canon of Western literature from Homer to Hawthorne in the hands of readers. It’s a distinct look that screams, “You are in the presence of a Very. Important....
COMICS
Popculture

Two Stephen King Movies Are Terrorizing Netflix's Top 10 Right Now

Netflix's Top 10 lists have a lot of Stephen King this weekend -- especially considering that the author doesn't have anything new out right now. Two film adaptations of King's work are on the Top 10 Movies list on Netflix at the time of this writing. It is at number 8 while The Mist is at number 3.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Elvis is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes

Baz Luhrmann's Elvis hit theatres this weekend, and critics and audiences alike seem to be loving the new biopic. Elvis was released by Warner Bros. and features Once Upon a Time in Hollywood's Austin Butler as Elvis Presley as well as Tom Hanks as Elvis' manager, Colonel Tom Parker. The movie is officially "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes with a 78% critics score and a 94% audience score. You can check out what some of the critics are saying below...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Game of Thrones' Maisie Williams Reacts to Jon Snow Spinoff News

Earlier this week, it was revealed that HBO was developing a Game of Thrones spin-off series that will focus on Kit Harington's Jon Snow character after the events of the original series. HBO played coy about confirming that the series was indeed a real thing until it was officially confirmed by Harington's former co-star Emilia Clarke. Clarke had a recent interview with Variety where she revealed that the Jon Snow spin-off was all Harington's idea. The Jon Snow actor also went to the creator of the franchise to workshop ideas for the series. Now, another one of Harington's co-stars is speaking out on the Game of Thrones sequel series. Maisie Williams spoke with PEOPLE Magazine and revealed her excitement for the Jon Snow spin-off.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

Marvel already confirmed Doctor Doom in the MCU, but we almost missed it

We’re nowhere near a Fantastic Four cast and release date announcement, especially considering that Marvel’s search for a new director might take some time. But we’re already getting the first MCU Fantastic Four teasers. We saw Mister Fantastic (John Krasinski) in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, a detail that no longer constitutes a spoiler. And we might soon see the main Fantastic Four antagonist. But before we see Doctor Doom in the flesh in the MCU, you should know that Marvel actually already confirmed the villain in one of the existing MCU Phase 4 films.
MOVIES
Decider.com

‘Doctor Strange 2’ Ending Explained: Who Was at the End of ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’?

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, aka Doctor Strange 2, aka WandaVision: Endgame, is now on Disney+. And if you’ve woken up early, skipped right by the third episode of Ms. Marvel and the finale of Obi-Wan Kenobi to get your Benedict Cumberbatch fix, you might be scratching your head (your forehead, really) about what happens at the end of the movie.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Marvel Producer Secures Scarlet Witch's Future in MCU's Phase 4

Fans are already enjoying Elizabeth Olsen as the MCU's Scarlet Witch, and her recent involvement in the critically-acclaimed Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness highlighted a terrifying character arc for Wanda Maximoff. After committing a horrifying killing spree that ended with her killing herself in the Doctor Strange sequel, fans desperately still want to see the Scarlet Witch in the future of the MCU and reclaim her title as an Avenger. However, will we really see her again?
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Studios Updates MCU Timeline to Fit in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and It Might Surprise You

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now streaming on Disney+, and since the masses can see it at home, Marvel Studios has updated its official Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline to include the film. However, a lot of Marvel fans may be surprised by exactly where Doctor Strange 2 sits in the MCU Timeline! As you can see below, the "Marvel Cinematic Universe in Timeline Order" section of Disney+ lists Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as taking place after Shang-Chi and Eternals and before Hawkeye. Even though it isn't listed on Disney+, we also know that Spider-Man: No Way Home is an immediate predecessor to Doctor Strange 2.
MOVIES
ComicBook

DC's Comic-Con Plans Include a Tom Taylor and Tom King Spotlight Panel

Writers Tom Taylor and Tom King will be the focus of a conversation panel during DC's presentation at San Diego Comic-Con. King and Taylor are two of the biggest names at DC, and have each penned award-winning series featuring Batman, Superman, the Justice League, and more. Part of DC's plans for Comic-Con includes a conversation between Tom Taylor and Tom King, as they discuss their past, present, and future works for the company. Also on the schedule are panels featuring DC publisher and CCO Jim Lee, Batman, and the Dark Crisis event series.
COMICS
ComicBook

Naruto Fan Terrifies With Bobypaint Orochimaru Cosplay

Orochimaru was easily one of the most evil villains in the early days of the Naruto franchise, with the snake Senin first starting his career as a member of Konoha alongside Jiraiya and Tsunade. While they attempted to initially destroy the Hidden Leaf Village and was directly responsible for the death of the Third Hokage, Orochimaru has since mellowed out and one cosplayer has decided to recreate the older look of the villain that once haunted the Shonen franchise.
COMICS
Polygon

Just in time for The Rock’s movie, DC Comics gives Black Adam a big shakeup

How does Black Adam, the Warner Bros. movie starring Dwayne Johnson, plan to bring the character’s modern aspect to a movie mostly about his origin story? The answer is unclear. But as for DC’s Black Adam miniseries, timed to coincide with the movie, writer Priest and artist Rafa Sandoval show they’re doing whatever the heck they want to right in the first issue. It’s a stance Adam himself would be proud of.
COMICS
TVOvermind

Meet The Cast Of “Django”

Sky and Canal+ will be releasing an upcoming television series titled Django, which is based on the 1966 movie of the same name. The show is created by Leonardo Fasoli and Maddalena Ravagli and written by Fasoli and Ravagli, alongside Max Hurwitz. Django will be directed by Francesca Comencini, who previously worked on Italy-based projects like Un Giorno Speciale and Gomorra – La serie. The series’ plot is as follows, according to Deadline: “The story is set in the Wild West in the 1860s and 1870s. Sarah and John have founded New Babylon, a city of outcasts, full of men and women of all backgrounds, races and creeds, that welcomes everyone with open arms. Haunted by the murder of his family eight years earlier, Django is still looking for his daughter, believing she may have survived the killing. He is shocked to find her in New Babylon, about to marry John. But Sarah, now a grown woman, wants Django to leave, as she fears he will put New Babylon in jeopardy if he stays. However, Django, believing the city is in danger, is adamant that he will not lose his daughter twice.” Django is set to feature an impressive list of international performers. If you want to learn more about the actors appearing in this series, look no further. Here are the cast members of the upcoming TV series Django.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Spy x Family Cosplay Celebrates Yor's Midseason Finale Look

One awesome Spy x Family cosplay has gone viral with fans for honoring the end of the first half of the anime's debut season by showing off many of Yor Forger's looks from over the episodes thus far! Kicking off this Spring as one of the most highly anticipated new series debuts of the season, Spy x Family has been dominating the last few months of conversation as fans tuned in to each new episode bringing the three unique members of the Forger Family together more and more while keeping their respective secrets from one another. But the series will be taking a break for the Summer.
COMICS
Collider

'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Are Getting All-New 'Saturday Morning Adventures' Comics

The '80s are back in a totally tubular way, dude! In a new wave (no pun intended?) of '80s-centric nostalgia and comics making a serious comeback, IDW publishing is merging the two in a brand-new miniseries titled Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Saturday Morning Adventures. The comics, which will be available in September, will revisit the original animated series that first aired in 1987, popularizing NYC's resident superhero Ninja-Turtles Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello and Michelangelo.
COMICS
The Hollywood Reporter

Rob Liefeld Unveils ‘Prophet’ 30th Anniversary Covers

Prophet turns 30 next month, and he’ll get a boost from a few comic book luminaries. The character, created by Rob Liefeld in 1992, will star in Prophet Re-Mastered No. 1, which retells the events depicted in the anti-hero’s first solo comic. The Hollywood Reporter has a look at a number of covers created by artists such as Jim Lee, David Finch and Liefeld himself for the issue, due out from Image Comics on July 20.More from The Hollywood ReporterRob Liefeld Launching Comic 'The Defiants' as NFTRob Liefeld Channeled 'Saving Private Ryan' for 'X-Force: Killshot'Rob Liefeld's 'Prophet' Returning for 30th Anniversary “Prophet...
COMICS

