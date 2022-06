When Stranger Things first premiered in the summer of 2016, creators Ross and Matt Duffer frequently talked about their two big influences, the two Steves, Steven Spielberg and Stephen King. The brothers have the chance to take their love for King/Spielberg to the next level however, having previously become attached to a project that seems almost too perfect, an adaptation of The Talisman. In a new interview, the pair offered an update on the progress of the series. Speaking with Variety, they were asked about how it's been working on a project that has both of their heroes attached. "It's amazing," Matt Duffer said. "We've had one meeting with Steven Spielberg and the other producers. It's really early right now, we have an outline for the first episode."

