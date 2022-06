Popeyes' official 50th anniversary is on June 12, and the iconic chain plans to spend the entire month celebrating that accomplishment. The company was first opened in 1972 in New Orleans by Al Copeland. Since then, it has grown from a kitchen in Louisiana to a Louisiana kitchen known all over the world. To further mark this milestone, Popeyes plans to pay homage to its signature recipe that put the Cajun spiced chicken on the map all those years ago.

6 DAYS AGO