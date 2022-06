More than a dozen Latino immigrant parents in Los Angeles County received laptops at Eastmont Community Center Monday to participate in a six-week digital literacy program. "Our hope is to help them develop skills that will turn them into savvy internet users so that they can also mobilize and advocate on social media platforms for their children's education," said Evelyn Alemán, founder of Our Voice, one of the community-based organizations running the program.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO