Summerfest curated an amazing lineup of rap and hip-hop to close out the first weekend of the lakefront festival. With one of the most iconic collectives in rap, the legendary Wu-Tang Clan, as well as two familiar faces with Lil Wayne and Wiz Khalifa, who performed at Summerfest in 2019 and 2021 respectively, Saturday’s headlining show at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater was one that Milwaukee will not soon forget.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO