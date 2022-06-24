ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

North American Railcar Operators Association members to visit Vicksburg Saturday

By Staff Reports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe North American Railcar Operators Association (NARCOA) will be visiting and touring Vicksburg on Saturday. NARCOA is a non-profit organization who...

WJTV 12

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Jackson, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Dispatch from a Michael Cassidy town hall

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - “Can you expand on your background? Like, how did you get here? I mean, I don’t know anything about you.”. It was Thursday, June 23, and Michael Cassidy was hosting a town hall at a small church in Brandon, Mississippi. The town hall was just one in a series of events and interviews Cassidy had conducted in the weeks after his surprise showing in Mississippi’s primary election, beating the incumbent congressman Michael Guest by nearly 300 votes but not quite surpassing the 50-percent threshold that would have made him the victor.
BRANDON, MS
WJTV 12

Counties added, removed from CWD management zones

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Some Mississippi counties were removed and some were added to Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) management zones after the Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks passed a new regulation at a meeting on Wednesday. The Clarion Ledger reported the commission passed a regulation to remove any county from a CWD management zone […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Possible tornado photographed along Mississippi highway Sunday

Photos of what appears to be a funnel cloud moving across the southwest Mississippi landscape were recorded near the intersection of U.S. 84 in Lincoln County. The possible tornado moved southeast of Brookhaven around 7:30 p.m. Sunday night. Multiple trees and power lines were down, and well as some roof damage to at least one structure, according to Lincoln County Emergency Management Director Chris Reid Monday morning.
LINCOLN COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Miss Mississippi State wins the crown

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Miss Mississippi 2022 was crowned at the Vicksburg Convention Center Saturday night. Miss Mississippi State University Emmie Perkins won the title and will now represent the state at the Miss America competition. The Top 10 were announced shortly after the Miss Mississippi competition began. After competing...
VICKSBURG, MS
Photos: Farmer's Market a crowd pleaser

Medical Center employees and students got a healthy treat on Thursday at the Office of Well-being’s Farmers Market. If you didn’t go, here’s what you missed: local grass-fed beef, scrumptious bread and baked goods, fresh veggies, a juice bar and more.
JACKSON, MS
Entergy states power restoration expected by noon, Tuesday

Entergy recently alerted customers to an updated time on service restoration to those still without power. Shortly after 10 a.m., Entergy sent an automated text to customers which read, “Hello, the time that we can expect power to be restored has changed. Power should be back on by 06/28/2022 12:00 PM if safety conditions allow.”
WARREN COUNTY, MS
Trees down, electrical fires and 2500 without power across Warren County

A cool front moving through the area has downed multiple trees all over Warren County, with at least two reports of electrical hazards due to power lines. Over 2,000 people are currently without power, according to Entergy Mississippi. In addition to the electrical fire behind TJ Maxx, another electrical fire...
WARREN COUNTY, MS
Hazardous waste collection is underway until 2 p.m.

The Warren County Board of Supervisors and the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality is hosting a hazardous waste collection day today, Saturday, June 25 at Sherman Avenue Elementary School. Items will be accepted until 2 p.m., including:. Batteries. Used motor oil. Antifreeze. Insecticides & pesticides. Aerosols. Flammable liquids. Paint. Computer...
WARREN COUNTY, MS
Marcus DeShawn Wilson taken into custody in Texas

Marcus DeShawn Wilson, also known as ‘Lil Marcus Wilson’ has been apprehended in Texas. Vicksburg Police Deputy Chief Charles Hill confirmed on Monday that Wilson was arrested in Texas for outstanding warrants from Vicksburg. According to online records, Wilson was apprehended in the Dallas-Fort Worth Airport in possession...
VICKSBURG, MS
Fallen tree causes wreck on Grange Hall Road

Just before 9 p.m. Sunday, a single-vehicle accident took place on Grange Hall Road near its intersection with Fisher Ferry Road due to a fallen tree. The vehicle sustained heavy damage, but the driver walked away without injury. Responders are on the scene assisting the driver and working to clear...
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg's Featured Pet

This week’s featured pet is a sassy little Calico cat named Ginger, who is as spicy as the name she was given. Ginger is the proud owner of her own happy little family and takes her job of looking after them very seriously. She loves her mom, Stephanie Sanchez and also enjoys the company of her two human siblings, Cue and Millie. She can often be seen sprawled out, meowing softly for belly rubs. When she isn’t playfully chewing on her mom’s hands or stirring up mischeif, she adores a good cuddle.
VICKSBURG, MS

