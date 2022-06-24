Saints’ Kamara bracing for six-week suspension at minimum

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
Former Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber was found dead in his apartment by Frisco police. According to the Fort Worth Telegram, A Frisco police spokesperson said: “Officers are currently out on a welfare concern, but we are unable to provide any further information at this time.”. Barber played in...
NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
Colin Kaepernick’s agent on Sunday responded to a claim former Raiders defensive lineman Warren Sapp. In an interview with Vlad TV that was published this week, Sapp said that he was told that Kaepernick’s workout was a “disaster” and “one of the worst workouts ever.” Sapp also said that he doesn’t think Kaepernick will play in the NFL again.
The Cleveland Browns made a very bold decision by giving Deshaun Watson a guaranteed $230 million contract a few months ago, despite the ongoing legal case he’s involved in. While he has reached settlements with 20 of the 24 accusers, it appears the Browns organization never even cared to discuss his saga before deciding to […]
It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […]
For the Dallas Cowboys, this is a season of reckoning. Without significant progress, expect sweeping changes, starting with the head coach. Jerry Jones has shown incredible patience with head coaches. Don’t expect it to continue. After allowing Jason Garrett and Wade Phillips to spend 14 combined years on the...
Commanders QB coach Ken Zampese said the team is working with QB Carson Wentz on technique, but won’t have to worry about him potentially becoming complacent. “He’s intuitive, he’s curious, he’s hungry for football—that’s the part that’s fun for me,” Zampese said, via NBC Sports. “We got certain technique things that we’re working on, he’s making those adjustments.”
The New Orleans Pelicans are going to be a problem next season. After a rocky start last year, the Pels stormed their way to the playoffs, earning a lot of fans in the process. They eventually lost in the first-round, but the promise is still there for this squad. That’s doubly true when you realize […]
The Jacksonville Jaguars weren’t just represented by their top tight end at this year’s Tight End University summit in Evan Engram, but their No. 2 tight end, Dan Arnold, also attended. The veteran shared a post on his Instagram stories feed from the event, which started on June 22 and ended on June 24.
At the conclusion of another week in the NFL offseason, it is time to take a trip around the NFC West to check in on the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals. What is new with the San Francisco 49ers?. Below are some stories from the last week for the Niners...
Under Mike Zimmer, the Minnesota Vikings were known as a run-first team, but according to Justin Jefferson, that's about to change. Jefferson spoke with NFL.com's Kevin Patra about his expectations for the upcoming season and one interesting note was that he expects the offense to be more pass-heavy under new head coach Kevin O'Connell.
The Bengals were 90 seconds away from their first Super Bowl Championship last season. The reigning AFC Champs aren't lacking confidence, despite coming up short against the Rams. Star running back Joe Mixon believes the Bengals are poised to make another championship run. "I feel like we might be the...
