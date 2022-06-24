ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Jays hitting coach Guillermo Martinez suspended five games for contact with umpire, unsportsmanlike conduct

By Victor Barbosa
 3 days ago
Blue Jays hitting coach Guillermo Martinez was ejected by umpires before Wednesday's game against the White Sox. Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

MLB umpire Doug Eddings had an historically rough night on the job earlier this week while manning home plate during a game between the Chicago White Sox and Toronto Blue Jays. On Wednesday, Toronto hitting coach Guillermo Martinez aired his frustrations with Eddings and was ejected prior to the first pitch of the final contest in the three-game set.

On Friday, Martinez was handed down a punishment for the episode.

The 37-year-old native of Managua, Nicaragua has been with the Blue Jays organization since 2012. Martinez first served as a minor-league hitting and infield coach and was promoted to serve as Toronto's hitting coach in November 2018.

A 15th-round draft pick of the then-Florida Marlins in 2006, Martinez's minor-league career ended in Single-A in 2008.

