ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

Group to hold Pride celebration in Fuquay-Varina despite lack of town support

By Aaron Sánchez-Guerra
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z9gO3_0gLGIiCQ00

The town of Fuquay-Varina did not formally recognize June as Pride Month, but public Pride festivities will still be held in the Wake County town Sunday.

LGBTQ residents privately organized a downtown Pride event in Fuquay-Varina that will begin with a gathering at 3:15 p.m. in front of the John W. Byrne Municipal Building and will be followed by a strut through town.

The strut will return to Brus on Main restaurant at 135 S. Main St., where the celebratory events will be held from 4 to 6 p.m.

“They won’t recognize Pride month, so I think it’s awesome that we are doing this event as a way to make sure the LGTBQ community knows they have support, even if the town won’t support them,” April Deddens, one of the event’s organizers, told The News & Observer.

The festivities will include events for families and children, such as a drag queen story hour, face-painting, a caricature artist and balloon animals.

Event sponsors include the LGBT Center of Raleigh and the Triangle area chapter of Drag Queen Story Hour , which recently organized a story hour event at the Pride festival in the town of Apex.

The Apex story hour event proved controversial as it was almost canceled after festival organizers received violent threats for hosting the event at the Pride festival, leading the mayor to pull it from the festival.

But it was restored, to the praise of the Triangle’s LGTBQ community, after Equality NC took over the event instead of the Apex Festival commission.

Like neighboring Holly Springs, the town of Fuquay-Varina has also not adopted a non-discrimination ordinance that would provide protections to people who identify as LGTBQ.

Organizers for Fuquay-Varina event said they were asked to note that it is not sponsored by the town, according to a Facebook event page.

A post about the event on the town’s Facebook page generated over 400 comments, a majority in support of the Pride celebration.

“We’ve gotten several questions today regarding an event on Sunday, June 26,” the town said in a Facebook post . “The Town of Fuquay-Varina has approved a Special Event Permit Request, required by town ordinance, for a Pride Celebration, which is a private event. Special Event permits are required for a variety of situations, including the use of public sidewalks, which this event will include. Questions about the event should be directed to the event organizers, not the town.”

Town commissioner Tracy Watson told The N&O she and at least one other commissioner have gotten backlash and harassment for supporting the June 26 event.

“I’m sure, yes, that there are some people that are against it and there are people that are happy to support it,” Watson said.

Organizers for the event collected $1,500 in donations from supporters to pay for security at Brus on Main after an event organizer saw a comment on social media from someone hoping the Proud Boys show up at the Pride event.

The Proud Boys, a far-right men’s hate group, have disrupted LGBTQ events across the country with violence and harassment, including recently at a Pride-themed story time event at a library in Wilmington.

There is no confirmation that the Proud Boys or protesters will be present, but hiring security was done as precaution, according to Deddens.

The issue of Pride Month proclamations and non-discrimination ordinances has been a major topic for several Wake County municipalities.

The Holly Springs Town Council has faced scrutiny and protests for deciding not to adopt the non-discrimination ordinance and rejecting a Pride Month declaration.

Thursday night, Cary joined Wake County’s non-discrimination ordinance that expands protections for LGBTQ people. The ordinance protects people against discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity, ethnicity, race, natural hair and hairstyles, pregnancy, veteran status and disability, The N&O reported.

Garner will consider joining on Tuesday.

Blow a kiss and strike a pose: Drag Queen Story Hour goes on as planned at Apex Pride

A look at which Wake County towns have expanded protections for LGBTQ people

Comments / 1

Related
carymagazine.com

Local Spots for 4th of July Fun

If you think all Independence Day celebrations happen on July 4, you must be new here! Celebrations in Western and Southern Wake County begin July 1 and continue through July 5, so don’t miss the festivities!. Town of Fuquay-Varina’s Independence Day Celebration, July 1, 6 p.m. Head to...
CARY, NC
cbs17

Where to Celebrate Independence Day in Wake County this Weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Fourth of July celebrations around Wake County kick-off Friday and will be ongoing throughout the long weekend. Check out this list and see where you can celebrate this Fourth of July. Apex: The Town of Apex will have its first-ever Fourth of July firework show...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

North Carolina abortion clinics prepare for influx of patients

North Carolina abortion clinics prepare for influx of patients. A Woman's Choice, an abortion care provider with locations in Raleigh, Greensboro and Charlotte, is expanding hours and hiring staff in anticipation of an influx of patients from other states. Reporter: Joe Fisher. Photographer: Keith Baker.
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Holly Springs, NC
City
Apex, NC
County
Wake County, NC
City
Wilmington, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
Wake County, NC
Society
City
Cary, NC
Wake County, NC
Government
cbs17

Health care company holding Raleigh baby formula giveaway

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—An area health care company is giving away baby formula on Monday. StarMed Healthcare said this is to help take on the nationwide shortage of formula. Officials said parents and caregivers can get one can of baby formula. Formula will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Hundreds of protesters gather in Cary following Roe V. Wade decision

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Several hundred people carrying signs gathered outside Cary Town Hall Sunday. The sounds of chants and cheers rang throughout the downtown area as the group marched up and down Academy Street. Xena Gray, who helped organize the event, said she only anticipated a crowd of...
CARY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pride Month#County Town#Racism#Fuquay Varina#The Lgbt Center#Triangle
cbs17

Refugee welcome center officially opens in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh nonprofit is celebrating the grand opening of its refugee welcome center. Refugee Hope Partners cut the ribbon on its new welcome center in Raleigh Saturday. Refugees can go there and get guidance on how to live in this country, from paying bills to...
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
WRAL

2 Raleigh women shot attending conference in San Diego

According to a GoFundMe posted Sunday, 2 Raleigh women were seriously injured after a shooting at a conference in San Diego. The GoFundMe said Lane Sheer and Toni Yrlas of Raleigh were both injured after they were shot outside the National Apartment Association in downtown San Diego last weekend. The...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Triangle-area abortion rights group drops banners across I-440 and I-40

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Triangle Abortion Access Coalition (TAAC) displayed two banners on two highway overpasses on Friday to combat disinformation about abortion access in North Carolina following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. One banner is on a pedestrian bridge over I-440 in...
RALEIGH, NC
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
4K+
Followers
469
Post
672K+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy