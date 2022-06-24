ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nancy Pelosi blasted for her reactions to the end of Roe v. Wade

By Alec Regimbal
SFGate
 3 days ago
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi read a poem at a news conference, and then sent out a fundraising email after the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade was...

Michael Anthony
1d ago

she is unhappy she is going to lose the speaker of house position after midterms, that's a good thing for everyone.

Stephen Vern Carlson
3d ago

you can tell me that her mother didn't slap her when she was born because she has a severe brain injury

CNBC

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas says gay rights, contraception rulings should be reconsidered after Roe is overturned

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said landmark high court rulings that established gay rights and contraception rights should be reconsidered now that the federal right to abortion has been revoked. Thomas wrote that those rulings "were demonstrably erroneous decisions." The cases he cited are Griswold vs. Connecticut, in which the...
The Independent

Democrat congressman blasted for sharing photos doing yoga in response to Roe ruling: ‘I turn inward’

A Democratic congressman has been blasted for his tone-deaf response to the overturning of Roe v Wade as he posted pictures of himself doing yoga in his office.Rep Andy Levin of Michigan posted two pictures of himself stretching on a mat in his Capitol Hill office, along with the hashtag #AsanasWithAndy.In the now-deleted post, he wrote that with, “wildly conflicting emotions, of intense anger over horrifying Supreme Court decisions (with more to come) mixed with gratitude that I was just able to help pass the first meaningful gun reform in three decades, I turn inward, at least for a...
TODAY.com

Former law clerk to Justice Thomas, Kavanaugh speaks on abortion ruling

Jennifer Mascott, a former law clerk to Justices Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh, joins Saturday TODAY to discuss the logic behind the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Mascott, an assistant law professor at George Mason University, said “Issues of this level of importance should not be decided for all of us by just nine justices in robes.”June 25, 2022.
The Independent

New poll suggests midterm voter backlash against Republicans over Roe v Wade ruling

A new poll suggests Republicans may face a backlash from voters in midterm elections this November as a reaction to the overturning of Roe vs Wade by a conservative-dominated Supreme Court.In a CBS News poll released on Sunday, half of Democratic respondents said that Friday’s ruling ending federal abortion protections for every woman in the country made them more likely to participate in the upcoming midterm elections; by comparison, the percentage of Republicans who said the same was 30 points lower.Those results may indicate a significant voter enthusiasm gap between Democratic and Republican-leaning voters that could hamstring the GOP’s...
Slate

Joe Manchin Says He Hopes Republicans Will Agree to Pass Legislation Restoring Roe, Might Actually Mean It

The Supreme Court on Friday incinerated Roe v. Wade like an old oil rag, laying the groundwork for states to ban abortion for the first time since the 1970s. So, it seems like a good time to check in with Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, the two Democrats who’ve functionally blocked their party from passing federal legislation protecting the right to choose by opposing changes to the Senate filibuster, and who, in Manchin’s case, also voted outright against a bill that would have codified Roe’s safeguards (and a bit more) in May. Surely they must have something meaningful to say.
The Independent

Republican congresswoman calls Supreme Court’s Roe v Wade decision ‘victory for white life’

A Republican congresswoman has called the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v Wade a “victory for white life” while praising former president Donald Trump for his role.Mary Miller, a representative from Illinois, made the controversial comments at a “Save America” rally on Saturday (25 June) where she shared the stage with Mr Trump.“President Trump, on behalf of all the Maga patriots in America, I want to thank you for the historic victory for white life in the Supreme Court yesterday,” Ms Miller said, to cheers from the audience.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Fox News

Sen. Kennedy says Biden needs to 'stop screwing with the American people'

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., joined "Hannity" to discuss the multiple setbacks the Biden administration has undergone and questions if the president will change course. JOHN KENNEDY: Some of my Democratic colleagues have raised age as an issue for the president. In my judgment age is the least of the presidents problems. If he doesn’t run for reelection, in my opinion it will be because of his unpopularity. I don’t think I am unlike most Americans. I think, I know about 90% of my personal and political philosophy is don’t hate, don’t hurt someone unless you have to defend yourself. Don’t take other people’s stuff. And leave me alone.
MSNBC

Trump criminal charges? Majority of Americans say he should be indicted and not just Democrats

After evidence presented by the Jan. 6 committee during its public hearings showed Donald Trump knew he lost the election and still tried to steal it, nearly 60 percent of Americans believe Trump should be criminally charged, according to an ABC News/Ipsos poll. In a major shift, the number of Republicans who think Trump is criminally liable has roughly doubled from April to June. Now, Trump is saying Kevin McCarthy was “foolish” to largely cancel the GOP out of the hearings. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks to discuss the evidence against Trump.June 20, 2022.
The Independent

Nancy Pelosi accused of pushing congresswoman’s young daughter in photo op

Democrat House speaker Nancy Pelosi has been lambasted by a Texas congresswoman for appearing to “push” her young daughter during a photo op.Newly sworn-in congresswoman Mayra Flores made the allegation on Twitter following her swearing-in ceremony at the US Capitol last week, during which she and her daughter posed alongside Ms Pelosi.A video shared among conservatives on Twitter at the weekend appeared to suggest the Democrat had “pushed” Ms Flores’s daughter, although it was not clear in the video if contact was made.“I am so proud of my strong, beautiful daughter for not allowing this to faze her,” the...
SFGate

