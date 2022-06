Bills QB Josh Allen had high praise of recently signed WR Jamison Crowder after joining the team in March. “Just seeing some of the things that (Crowder) can do, things that he brings to the table, the knowledge that he has and helping Isaiah out,” Allen said, via Matt Parrino of NYUp.com. “It’ll be fun to see those guys on the field. And I’m not sure how it’s gonna be packaged, who’s gonna be on the field at all times or what case that is. And I guess time will tell, but we’ve got a lot of guys with a lot of different abilities and we’ll try to utilize their strengths to the best that we can.”

