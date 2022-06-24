Laura Ingraham slams critics who want Supreme Court to be 'rubber stamp'

O n Thursday evening, Fox News's Laura Ingraham addressed the newly released Supreme Court decision striking down a long-standing New York concealed carry law, which it said violated the Second Amendment .

The law in question for New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen required citizens to demonstrate "proper cause" in order to be granted a license for a concealed pistol or revolver.



She told viewers that reactions from the media prompted her to consider her observations over the years, beginning with her clerkship for Justice Clarence Thomas, which started in 1992. "Ninety percent of [media] believed that the court rulings were radical and outside the mainstream unless those rulings affirmed whatever the New York Times and Harvard Law School believed was the right outcome," Ingraham said.

"From the death penalty to abortion to criminal justice matters, liberal journalists and politicos insisted that the Supreme Court act as a rubber stamp for their views," she said. “When they don’t get their way, they want to tear down the entire system.”

According to her, the reactions to the 5-3-1 Supreme Court decision were "textbook" responses.

“Reactions from some of the most unhinged personalities out there” proved that it was the right call, Ingraham said.

She specifically mocked Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's criticism of the decision, citing her city's reputation for crime.

Ingraham said that liberal members of the media misunderstand the court and only support its legitimacy when its decisions are in their favor, making for a hypocritical view of the judicial branch.

“The court, properly understood, is a check on both the legislative and the executive branches and on the states where constitutional issues are involved," she said.

“My old boss is 100% correct," she said, referring to Thomas's decision in the case.