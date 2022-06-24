ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Laura Ingraham slams critics who want Supreme Court to be 'rubber stamp'

By Julia Johnson
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G8lMv_0gLGIOk000

O n Thursday evening, Fox News's Laura Ingraham addressed the newly released Supreme Court decision striking down a long-standing New York concealed carry law, which it said violated the Second Amendment .

The law in question for New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen required citizens to demonstrate "proper cause" in order to be granted a license for a concealed pistol or revolver.


She told viewers that reactions from the media prompted her to consider her observations over the years, beginning with her clerkship for Justice Clarence Thomas, which started in 1992. "Ninety percent of [media] believed that the court rulings were radical and outside the mainstream unless those rulings affirmed whatever the New York Times and Harvard Law School believed was the right outcome," Ingraham said.

SUPREME COURT OVERTURNS ROE V. WADE, PAVING WAY FOR STATE ABORTION BANS

"From the death penalty to abortion to criminal justice matters, liberal journalists and politicos insisted that the Supreme Court act as a rubber stamp for their views," she said. “When they don’t get their way, they want to tear down the entire system.”

According to her, the reactions to the 5-3-1 Supreme Court decision were "textbook" responses.

“Reactions from some of the most unhinged personalities out there” proved that it was the right call, Ingraham said.

She specifically mocked Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's criticism of the decision, citing her city's reputation for crime.

Ingraham said that liberal members of the media misunderstand the court and only support its legitimacy when its decisions are in their favor, making for a hypocritical view of the judicial branch.

“The court, properly understood, is a check on both the legislative and the executive branches and on the states where constitutional issues are involved," she said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

“My old boss is 100% correct," she said, referring to Thomas's decision in the case.

Comments / 8

ethical journalism
2d ago

SCOTUS is not a political stamp for any party. They have one job. Does the issue at hand stand up to the constitution or not.

Reply
5
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Decider.com

Whoopi Goldberg Delivers Blistering Warning to Clarence Thomas on ‘The View’: “Better Hope They Don’t Come for You”

The View host Whoopi Goldberg didn’t hold back during a fiery speech on today’s episode of the show, sending a stark warning towards Justice Clarence Thomas. The Supreme Court justice was one of five who helped overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday (June 24), and in the wake of the decision seems poised to reconsider other previously protected rights like contraception, same sex marriage and same sex relationships.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TODAY.com

Former law clerk to Justice Thomas, Kavanaugh speaks on abortion ruling

Jennifer Mascott, a former law clerk to Justices Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh, joins Saturday TODAY to discuss the logic behind the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Mascott, an assistant law professor at George Mason University, said “Issues of this level of importance should not be decided for all of us by just nine justices in robes.”June 25, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Laura Ingraham
Person
Lori Lightfoot
Washington Examiner

'Don!': White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre rejects Biden stamina question

Here's one question White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says reporters shouldn't be asking. CNN's Don Lemon pressed her Monday night on whether President Joe Biden has the stamina, physically and mentally, to run for reelection and lead beyond 2024 following a report over the weekend about Democrats being worried about his leadership, age, and ability to beat former President Donald Trump in a rematch.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Supreme Court Act#Second Amendment#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Fox News#The New York Times#Harvard Law School#The Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
213K+
Followers
66K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy