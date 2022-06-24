ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recall Issued For 400K Umbrellas Sold At Costco Due To Fire And Burn Hazards

By Zak Failla
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EXweT_0gLGHk0500
Clockwise from top left: recalled 10-foot Solar LED Market Umbrella; recalled 10-foot Solar LED Market Umbrella; The solar panel puck located at the top of the umbrella; The back cover of the solar panel puck. Photo Credit: CPSC

Hundreds of thousands of outdoor umbrellas sold nationwide at Costco locations are being recalled due to fire and burn hazards.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued an alert for 10-foot SunVilla Corporation “Solar LED Market Umbrellas” that have lithium-ion batteries in the base that can overheat.

Approximately 400,000 units sold in the US are subject to the recall, which was announced on Thursday, June. 23 by CPSC.

The recalled products come in a variety of colors, featuring LED lights on the arms of the umbrella and a black solar panel battery puck at the top.

To date, there have been six reports of batteries overheating, including three when the solar panels caught fire while being charged indoors and two reports of umbrellas catching fire when the panel overheated and caught fire while attached.

There was also one confirmed smoke inhalation injury.

“Consumers should immediately stop using the umbrellas, remove the solar panel puck containing a lithium-ion battery from the top of the umbrella, store the puck out of the sun and away from combustible material, and do not charge the puck with the AC adapter,” according to CPSC.

Umbrellas subject to the recall can be returned to any Costco Warehouse location across the country for a full refund, officials said. Those unable to return the product to Costco can contact the firm for instructions on how to receive a refund.

SunVilla and Costco are contacting all known purchasers, officials noted.

