Chamberlain High School in Tampa will retire its “Chiefs” mascot, despite emotional testimony from alumni and an online petition that gathered more than 6,000 signatures. By a 5-1 vote, the Hillsborough County School Board on June 21 sided with the school’s Student Government Association, which recommended the change after consulting with Native American parents who called for the change and alumni leaders who opposed it. The school has begun the process of finding a new nickname.

TAMPA, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO