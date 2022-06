DeSoto County youth soccer has been “kicking it” in recent weeks, competing against some of the top clubs in the state and region. The merged programs of DeSoto Galaxy and Hernando Express, now known as DeSoto Futbol Club, or DeSoto FC, sent three teams to the recent Southern Regional Presidents Cup in Frisco, Texas. While no championships were achieved, the DeSoto FC 2004 boys reached the championship match before losing and the 2008 boys reached the tournament semifinals before they lost on a free kick in extra time. The 2005 boys were 0-2-1 in their pool play but still narrowly missed advancement to the bracket round.

DESOTO COUNTY, MS ・ 6 HOURS AGO