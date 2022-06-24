‘Sad day for the country.’ Outrage, celebration after Supreme Court overturns Roe v Wade

The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has sparked outrage and celebrations across the world .

The court’s ruling nearly 50 years ago gave constitutional protections for abortions . Today’s ruling now strips those protections and leaves it to state law.

“This is a sad day for the country,” President Biden said.

House speaker Nancy Pelosi called it a “slap in the face to women about using their own judgment to make their own decisions about their reproductive freedom.”

The Vatican’s Academy for Life praised the decision and said it challenged the whole world to reflect on life issues.

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the decision horrific . United Kingdom’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson called it a “big step backwards.”

Conservative Congresswoman Liz Cheney applauded the ruling.

“Today’s ruling by the Supreme Court returns power to the states and to the people of the states to address the issue of abortion under state law,” Cheney said.