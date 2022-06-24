ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, WA

Council Roundup: Continuing work on supportive housing

Bellevue, Washington
 3 days ago

Also, Landmark Tree ordinance passes and Arts Commission appointment

The City Council Tuesday directed staff to prepare a land use code amendment that will allow supportive and transitional housing in all areas in Bellevue where residential dwellings and hotels are allowed, and allow emergency shelters and emergency housing wherever hotels are allowed. The proposed code change, recommended by the Planning Commission, establishes procedures and requirements on these types of housing and aligns with state law.

The council discussed the code amendment on May 23, and this week councilmembers reviewed additional information they had requested during that meeting. They also considered separate amendments proposed by councilmembers Jennifer Robertson and Jeremy Barksdale.

When the council adopts a land use code amendment, it will replace interim regulations adopted last year. Recent changes to state law required Washington cities to allow emergency shelter and supportive, transitional and emergency housing in more locations, starting in 2021.

At a future meeting, the council will review the proposed land use code amendment and possibly other related amendments. For details, please see Supportive and Emergency Housing Code Amendment.

Landmark tree ordinance

The council also passed an interim ordinance defining “Landmark Trees” and requiring a permit to remove them in Bellevue. A clearing and grading permit is now required for the removal of any tree measuring at least 24 inches in diameter and at least 20 feet high. In addition, landmark trees can only be removed by a licensed contractor.

The interim ordinance will expire at the end of 2023 or when permanent amendments to the code are adopted. The city will begin updating all code related to trees later this summer.

Details about the landmark tree ordinance are available in the council agenda materials.

Arts Commission appointment

In other business, Councilmember John Stokes, as council liaison to the Arts Commission, recommended Erika Enomoto for appointment to the commission for a full term ending on May 31, 2026. Councilmembers unanimously approved the appointment.

Comments / 1

 

