Tulsa, OK

Roe v. Wade decision brings supporters, opposition to Tulsa

By Abigail Dye, FOX23 News
 3 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — Just hours after the Supreme Court announced its decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, those against and in support of abortion were out protesting in Tulsa.

Anti-abortion rights supporters were outside Planned Parenthood while pro-abortion rights groups are planning a protest outside of the Tulsa County Courthouse Friday evening.

Brenda was outside of Planned Parenthood with her kids Friday afternoon. It’s something she says she would have done regardless of today’s decision.

“So we’re out here ministering on the sidewalk next to Planned Parenthood, trying to reach the parents, the mom, the dads, anyone who is abortion-minded,” said Brenda. “It’s nice that the distraction is removed, because the people, the pro-lifers hang onto that hinge like we can’t really do anything. It’s nice that it’s been removed.”

The Oklahoma Call for Reproductive Rights had a very different reaction, promoting a protest for the decision.

“I know for us, we are grieving, we are mourning, we are right there with the people who we are in the community with. We know they’re scared,” said Priya Desai, a board member.

“We knew this was coming, given the Supreme Court leaks that happened. It doesn’t make it hurt any less, but it’s still something that’s shocking to people,” said Desai.

Abortions in Oklahoma have been banned since the Governor signed HB 4327 at the end of May. So, Brenda doesn’t think the Supreme Court decision will make mush of an impact.

“I don’t really think it much of an impact. It’s gonna go back to the States. The States don’t really have the right to grant equal protection, God gave us that right,” she said.

But Desai disagrees. She says a trigger law in Oklahoma that would bring prosecution those who provide abortions is a point of concern.

“For us, I think its going to be putting pressure on DA’s saying how are you going to prosecute this. We need to apply pressure on DA’s to see what they’re gonna say what they’re gonna do.”

Those in favor of abortion rights will gather at the Tulsa County Courthouse Friday night at 5 p.m.

