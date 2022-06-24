ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skip Bayless says hashing it out with Stephen A. Smith ‘wasn’t the easiest’ talk

By Ryan Glasspiegel
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

The brothers from other mothers have reconciled.

For those needing a quick recap, Skip Bayless spoke for more than 40 minutes on his podcast last week about how he was “stung” and “blindsided” over Stephen A. Smith’s recent appearance on JJ Redick’s podcast. Smith recalled Bayless begging him to permanently join “First Take” in 2012 .

By Smith’s recollection, Bayless had told him ratings and revenue for the program were not satisfying ESPN’s bosses, and Bayless believed he had taken the show as far as it could go with a rotating cast of debate opponents. On his own podcast last week, Bayless swore this was not true, and spoke at length about how he drew dynamite ratings during the 2011 Tim Tebow run, and repeatedly lobbied ESPN executives for Smith to come back to the company after the two sides failed to reach a contract agreement in 2009. Bayless prefaced his remarks by affirming Smith was still his brother.

On his podcast this week, Bayless revealed that Smith came over to his house Sunday in the Los Angeles area, and hashed things out by the pool.

“It wasn’t the easiest conversation, for a while, but we slowly but surely sorted it all out,” Bayless said on “The Skip Bayless Show.”

“We got through it — and we have been through so much together. We’re still standing. We’re okay now. In fact, I’m going to go so far, if I can be a little presumptuous, to say we’re good now. You know why? Because I love this man no matter what. That’s my conclusion. Unconditionally. And I believe he loves me. And I am proud of that. I cherish that.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yr5yU_0gLGGTPT00
Skip Bayless revealed that he has hashed out his differences with Stephen A. Smith.
ESPN

Bayless spoke about how the trust and bond he has with Smith is rare for him.

“I don’t trust easily because of the way I was raised, but I do trust Stephen Anthony Smith. Trust him with my life,” Bayless said. “Always have, always will. I trust he’ll always be there for me, and you better believe I will always be there for him.”

Bayless left ESPN’s “First Take” to launch “Undisputed” on FS1 in 2016.

