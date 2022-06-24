ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rare nickel sells for $4,825 – the date could mean you have a coin worth thousands

By Anthony Russo
 3 days ago
IT’S possible you might have a coin worth thousands and you can find one by just looking at the date.

Some factors when determining the value of coins could depend on grade and condition, errors and low mintage.

There is an overdate error feature on the obverse

One Buffalo nickel with a 1918 date recently sold online for nearly $5,000.

We explain why it did and what to look for so you can spot it yourself.

What is the 1918 Buffalo nickel?

This date marked the sixth production year of the Buffalo nickel.

That year the following coins were minted:

  • 1918 (no mintmark, Philadelphia): 32.1million mintage
  • 1918-D (Denver): 8.36million mintage
  • 1918-S (San Francisco: 4.89million mintage

While those mintages seem high, there is one coin with the date that is quite valuable.

This is the one with the overdate error, which happens when a mint strikes a date over an already finished one.

What the error is and why it’s valuable

If you happen to find a 1918 coin, you’ll want to take a close look at the date, which be found under the Indian head on the bottom left.

The overdate can be spotted by taking a look above the “8” on the date.

If there is vertical marking above it, it likely resembles a “7.”

This is because the Mint mistakenly struck 1917 dates and punched the 1918 year over it.

“The 1918/7-D is certainly the rarest coin in the Buffalo nickel series (excluding some more recently discovered varieties) and it is one of the most important coins of the 20th Century,” former Professional Coin Grading Services President David Hall wrote.

This issue is usually fairly well struck.

According to USA Coin Book, an overdate Buffalo nickel is worth $1,713 in average condition.

It can be worth up to $64,395 if in a Mint State (MS) 63 condition, which is an uncirculated grade.

The seller of the coin in the listing describes the condition as “XF,” which means extremely fine.

Other valuable nickels

Meanwhile, there are other nickels with errors that tend to be valuable.

In particular, this might apply to your Jefferson nickels.

One of them is the Henning Jefferson nickel, as one recently sold for $425 online.

It features a crack on the lower part of the letter “R” in the word “PLURIBUS,” which can be found on the top of the reverse.

While these are counterfeit, coin collectors value them today due to their iconic history.

Another Jefferson error piece with an embedded copper error on the reverse sold for more than $300.

It was dated 1975 without a mintmark.

Moreover, a Jefferson nickel with a 2016 date has sold for $123 online.

It was described by the seller as a "strike through" error.

To see if your spare change is worth anything, you can check eBay by searching the full name, selecting the "sold" listing, and then toggling the search to "highest value”.

This will give you an idea of how much the coin might be worth because your quarters half dollars, dimes, and nickels could be valuable too.

For more related news, a coin expert found a $1,000 penny by doing one of these three things.

Comments / 67

Bev Montgomery
1d ago

watch out with these people who are in the coin business they will rip u off big time...they will tell it's worth $5.00 and turn around and sell it for thousands of dollars so please all be very careful..it's not right but they don't care...

2d ago

I have I believe a 1920 buffalo nickle.. I can see just the 20… and no letter under it.. who do I ask about it? Thank you in advance

MarketRealist

Own Any of These VHS Tapes? They May Be Worth a Fortune

Before TikTok, YouTube, and reality TV shows, people mainly relied on cable TV and VHS tapes for entertainment. While many were quick to trash or donate their old VHS tapes after new forms of technology emerged, others held onto what would one day become a token of history (and possibly a way to earn a substantial amount of money).
Aabha Gopan

Man drank 30 cans of Pepsi every day for 20 years, spent $8.6K a year on it

A man was so addicted to Pepsi that he drank 30 cans a day for 20 years. He claims that he came out of it after having an online hypnotherapy session. Andy Currie, 41 years old, has been addicted to Pepsi for the last 20 years and spent a whopping $8.6k on it annually. He works at a grocery store in Bangor and has drunk around 2,19,000 cans of Pepsi since his early twenties - which comes to roughly 7 million sugar cubes. He has been working night shifts most of the time during his career at the grocery store and feels he needs the sugar rush to keep going.
SheKnows

Target Just Put Nearly 1,000 Summer Dresses on Sale Starting at $10 — These 8 Are Worth Buying ASAP

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s starting to get HOT outside, so clearly summer is in full swing. You can beat the heat and look good doing it when you start filling your closet with breathable, lightweight shift dresses that don’t cling to your body but instead gently drape over it. The best place to find these flattering styles? Target, of course. The store is a haven of affordable fashion, from shirts to shorts and everything in between, but...
APPAREL
