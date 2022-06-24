OBITUARY: Lydia Wilson Pratt

ROCKINGHAM — Lydia Wilson Pratt, 93, of Rockingham, passed away June 17, 2022 at Pruitt Health of Rockingham.

She was born Dec. 13, 1928 in Richmond County, a daughter of the late Press and Emma Wilson.

She retired from the textile industry.

She was preceded in by her parents; her husband, Bernie Pratt; a daughter, Betty Jo Pratt; stepmother, Anna Wilson; siblings, Ethal Price, Margaret Quick, Ruth Durham, Bertie Thomas, Don Wilson and Junior Wilson.

A funeral service will be Sunday, June 26, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham with the Rev. Chris Thornton officiating. Burial will be private at Green Lake United Methodist Church cemetery.

Surviving, a son, David Pratt and wife Michelle; a stepsister, Patsy Wilson; three grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to the donor’s charity of choice.

Online condolences may be made at watson-kingfuneralhome.com. Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham is serving the Pratt family.