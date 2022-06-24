OBITUARY: Stephen Wayne English

ROCKINGHAM — Stephen Wayne English, 60, of Rockingham, passed away Monday, June 13, 2022 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, Pinehurst.

Mr. English was born June 17, 1961, in Richmond County, son of JoAnn Terry English and the late Wayne Alexander English.

He attended Place of Grace and his family church was Rourk Presbyterian Church, Ellerbe. He loved fishing, working on vehicles and NASCAR racing. Helping others was a priority in his life. He was the best father in the world and loved his grandchildren.

Mr. English was preceded in death by his father, Wayne Alexander English.

He is survived by his daughter, Brooke Danielle English of Kill Devil Hills; mother, JoAnn Terry English of Hamlet; brother, Terry English of Rockingham; and grandchildren, Sarah Faith Lynch and Anthony Wayne Lynch.

A time of visitation will be Thursday, June 30, 2022 from 4-6 p.m. at Place of Grace. The memorial service will follow at 6 p.m.

Harrington Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the English family.

