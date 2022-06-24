ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham, NC

OBITUARY: Stephen Wayne English

By Harrington Funeral Home & Crematory
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nBFRQ_0gLGEsLw00

ROCKINGHAM — Stephen Wayne English, 60, of Rockingham, passed away Monday, June 13, 2022 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, Pinehurst.

Mr. English was born June 17, 1961, in Richmond County, son of JoAnn Terry English and the late Wayne Alexander English.

He attended Place of Grace and his family church was Rourk Presbyterian Church, Ellerbe. He loved fishing, working on vehicles and NASCAR racing. Helping others was a priority in his life. He was the best father in the world and loved his grandchildren.

Mr. English was preceded in death by his father, Wayne Alexander English.

He is survived by his daughter, Brooke Danielle English of Kill Devil Hills; mother, JoAnn Terry English of Hamlet; brother, Terry English of Rockingham; and grandchildren, Sarah Faith Lynch and Anthony Wayne Lynch.

A time of visitation will be Thursday, June 30, 2022 from 4-6 p.m. at Place of Grace. The memorial service will follow at 6 p.m.

Harrington Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the English family.

Online condolences may be made at harringtonfuneralhome.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Lydia Wilson Pratt

ROCKINGHAM — Lydia Wilson Pratt, 93, of Rockingham, passed away June 17, 2022 at Pruitt Health of Rockingham. She was born Dec. 13, 1928 in Richmond County, a daughter of the late Press and Emma Wilson. She retired from the textile industry. She was preceded in by her parents;...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

John McInnis recognized for life of farming in Norman

NORMAN — A longtime Richmond County farmer has been honored by the state as he hangs up his overalls. John William McInnis, of Norman, was presented with an Ambassador of Agriculture Award earlier this month. The plaque was presented by Dr. Sandy Stewart, assistant commissioner of Agricultural Services of...
NORMAN, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Elizabeth Hines

ROCKINGHAM — Elizabeth Hines, 76, of Rockingham, passed on Monday, June 20, 2022. Funeral will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Providence Baptist Church, 1120 E. Washington St., Rockingham, with a family hour prior to the service from noon until 1 p.m. Ms. Hines will...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Mildred Teal Jones

HAMLET — Mildred Teal Jones, 102, Hamlet, passed on Saturday, June 18, 2022. Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at Providence Baptist Church, 1120 E. Washington St., Rockingham, with a viewing at 12:30 prior to the service. Public viewing will be held on...
HAMLET, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hamlet, NC
Rockingham, NC
Obituaries
County
Richmond County, NC
City
Rockingham, NC
Richmond County, NC
Obituaries
City
Pinehurst, NC
City
Ellerbe, NC
cbs17

Heart transplant recipient gets round of a lifetime at Pinehurst

PINEHURST, N.C. (WNCN) — Jordan Keshler and his long-time buddies posed for a picture at the Payne Stewart statue on the hallowed Pinehurst grounds just moments before teeing off on course Number 2. “It’s going to be great to walk the same fairways and putt on the same greens...
PINEHURST, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Melvin T. Sweatt

ROCKINGHAM — Mr. Melvin T. Sweatt of Aslington Street, Rockingham, passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Richmond County Hospice Haven. Melvin was born Aug. 29, 1943 in Lancaster, South Carolina. He was self-employed as a painter and wallpaper hanger. Melvin was versatile in several other areas. A memorial...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

Tomorrow’s Talent: Ella Popowich and Dane Cipriani

With 2021-22 school year now over, area high school sports fans have a couple of months off before the Richmond Raider sports teams are in action again. For those that do not follow middle school sports, the Richmond Observer will take a look at some future Raiders that you may or may not know about. Today’s featured female and male middle school athlete are Ella Popowich of Cordova Middle and Dane Cipriani of Hamlet Middle.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Nigel L’Ron Brown

ROCKINGHAM — Nigel L’Ron Brown, 50, of Hamlet, passed on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, June 20, 2022 at Outreach for Jesus, 440 Battley Dairy Road, Hamlet. Interment will follow at Richmond Memorial Park Cemetery, 1717 E. Broad Ave., Rockingham.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Wayne
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Jalyn ZeyQuan McNair

RALEIGH — Jalyn ZeyQuan McNair, 24, of Raleigh, NC formerly of Richmond County, passed on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 19, 2022 at St. Stephens Missionary Baptist Church, 434 St. Stephens Church Road, Rockingham. Public viewing will be...
RALEIGH, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Claude H. Wallace

ROCKINGHAM — Claude H. Wallace, age 92, of Rockingham, passed away Friday, June 17, 2022. Claude was a Richmond County native, born Nov. 11, 1929, the son of the late Ettie Belle Rushing and Ernest Wallace. Claude was preceded in death by beloved wife Beatrice Wallace; and daughter, Kay...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina man drowns in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A 33-year-old North Carolina man drowned Sunday in Myrtle Beach, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. Roosevelt Robinson of Raeford, North Carolina, died at a local hospital after being pulled from the ocean near 22nd Avenue South, Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said. It happened just before noon. No additional […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Place Of Grace#Rourk Presbyterian Church
wpde.com

Man sentenced to life in prison for deadly 2019 Florence shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — South Carolina Circuit Court Judge Craig Brown sentenced Larry Scipio, Jr. to life in prison Friday after a jury found him guilty of killing a man in 2019, according to Twelfth Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements. It happened at a home in the 3100 block of...
FLORENCE, SC
The Richmond Observer

Suspect sought in murder of Star store clerk

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to be on the lookout for a suspect in a Montgomery County homicide. The RCSO posted to its Facebook page Sunday photos from a “senseless and brutal murder” of a convenience store clerk in the town of Star, about a half-hour north of Rockingham.
STAR, NC
heraldadvocate.com

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority installs new officers

Members of the Bennettsville-Cheraw Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. ended its 2021-2022 year with the installation of new officers for the next biennium. Newly elected officers are Lynn C. Henry, President (elected another term); Andrea R. McLeod, first vice president; Kimberly Dease, second vice president; Callie Ellerbe, correspondence secretary; Eunice Ray, financial secretary; Yolonda DuPree, internal audit chair; and Vanessa Pearson, chair of the nominating committee; LaRhonda Alford, recording secretary; and Braber Spell, treasurer. Karen Clark, past president served as installation officer.
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
cbs17

Fayetteville police welcomes new graduates to the department

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The thin blue line in Fayetteville just got thicker as Fayetteville Police Department swore in 19 new officers. Two new Fayetteville Police recruit classes graduated on Friday. There was a ceremony at Manna Church on Cliffdale Road for the recruits. The diverse group ranges in age, race and gender.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
NASCAR
The Richmond Observer

Rockingham native, Wooten regional manager named to inaugural ACEC/NC Junior Board

RALEIGH — Continuing a series of professional accomplishments, Will Larsen, PE has been selected to serve on the Junior Board of Directors for the North Carolina Chapter of the American Council of Engineering Companies. The announcement comes less than six months since Larsen was promoted to Regional Manager of The Wooten Company’s Greenville Regional Office.
RALEIGH, NC
The Richmond Observer

Juneteenth celebrated in Rockingham

ROCKINGHAM — The James C. and Ruth P. Watkins Cultural Center (formerly Leak Street Educational and Cultural Center) held a Juneteenth festival Monday, June 20 to honor the federal holiday. Several vendors were on site, along with live performers. What is Juneteenth and why is it celebrated?. Juneteenth is...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
heraldadvocate.com

Wallace man charged in Sunday morning shooting

A Wallace man has been charged in an early Sunday morning shooting. The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Coattail Road in the Bennettsville area of Marlboro County after midnight on Sunday about a shooting incident. Upon arrival, deputies with the Uniformed Patrol Division located an...
WALLACE, SC
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy