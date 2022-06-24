ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ditto Landing and nonprofit team up for early Independence Day celebration

By Lauren Layton
 3 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Santa’s Star Spangled VIP Celebration is a collaboration between nonprofit Christmas Charities Year Round (CCRY) and Ditto Landing.

For the second time, the two are offering an Independence Day Celebration together. Ditto Landing hosts a free festival complete with music, food trucks, and fireworks. Parking is $5.

Young leaders to showcase work at Oakwood University

Because so many people travel for the actual holiday, this celebration is held the week before. This year, it will be Saturday, June 25th.

CCYR hosts the VIP Celebration — it’s a 4th of July party with a hint of Christmas Spirit. For $25, guests can get VIP parking, have exclusive access to Ditto’s pavilion, a catered BBQ dinner and a cash bar.

All of the proceeds from those ticket purchases go towards the organization’s operations. They provide everything from clothes, to home goods, to medical equipment to thousands in need across Madison County.

“We don’t earn our income through any sales, everything is always free. So we live and operate on donations, grants and fundraisers. That’s why this is so important to us, not only to have a cool and collaborative experience, but it helps us cover those costs,” Executive Director Hilary Gould said.

Dollywood announces new resort as part of $500 million expansion

Gates open at 5 p.m. on Saturday the 25th. Music starts at 6:00, and the fireworks begin at 9:00. For information about the VIP tickets, click here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

