Alabama Rally Against Injustice to hold three abortion-rights rallies Sunday

By Zach Hester
 3 days ago

(WHNT) — The group Alabama Rally Against Injustice (ARAI) will host three abortion-rights rallies across the state on Sunday, just days after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case that legalized abortion rights in the United States.

All three rallies will be held on Sunday, June 26 at 10 a.m. They will be held in these locations:

Live coverage: Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade
  • Birmingham: 10 a.m. at Kelly Ingram Park on Sunday, June 26. Facebook event here .
  • Huntsville: 10 a.m. at the Madison County Courthouse on Sunday, June 26. Facebook event here .
  • Montgomery: 10 a.m. at Alabama Archives on Sunday, June 26. Facebook event here .

“This decision allows state lawmakers to take women’s reproductive rights into their own hands, a majority of whose hands in the Alabama Legislature belong to people the decision does not affect: men,” APAI organizers said.

“Roe allowed women access to reproductive health for the last 50 years, and the Supreme Court made it clear today they are not done going after our basic human rights,” organizers continued.

To register for the rallies on Sunday or learn more about ARAI’s activities, click here .

Roe v. Wade has been overturned: What it means for Alabama

As previously reported , the court ruled in a 6-3 vote that a Mississippi law banning abortion after 15 weeks was constitutional. Justice Samuel Alito wrote in his opinion Friday morning that both Roe and 1992’s Planned Parenthood v. Casey should be overturned and authority returned to political branches, not courts.

“It just stuns me,” President Joe Biden said at the White House following the decision. “It’s a sad day for the court and for the country. The health and life of women in this nation is now at risk.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 30

Jackie Battaglia
3d ago

it's not like abortion is gone it's just going to the states! If your state won't do it go to a state that will 🤔

Reply(7)
12
Steve Coulter
3d ago

This is how constitutional democracy works. The founders added the 10th Adm. in order to give power to the states that we're not enumerated in the Constitution.

Reply
5
justaname
3d ago

what a sad day for women's rights we've just been thrown backwards what are you going to take away next a driver's license our ability to vote

Reply(14)
5
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL
Health
Local
Alabama Government
Huntsville, AL
Society
State
Mississippi State
Local
Alabama Health
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Society
Huntsville, AL
Government
Auburn Plainsman

LETTER TO THE EDITOR | Bring menstrual equity to Alabama

In 2019, one-in-four teens in the U.S. missed school due to a lack of access to period supplies. In the same year, 46% of female students in public grades 7-12 attended Title I eligible schools. A 2019 survey of 693 women who attended U.S. high schools found that nearly 24% were forced to leave school early due to a lack of access to feminine hygiene products, and nearly 13% reported that they missed school when they were menstruating and couldn’t access supplies.
AUBURN, AL
