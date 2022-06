This is the rundown for Radio Boston for June 27. Carrie Jung is our host. Home prices and rents hit record highs last year and prospective home buyers need to earn $181,254 to afford a home in Greater Boston — double the region's median income — according to a new housing report from Harvard. That makes owning a home out of reach for most. We speak with the managing director of the Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies and the CEO of the Citizens' Housing And Planning Association on the outlook for Boston's housing market.

BOSTON, MA ・ 18 HOURS AGO