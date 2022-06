An actress from Central New York who appeared in numerous hit TV shows and popular films is believed to have drowned while swimming in the St. Lawrence River. New York State Police were called to investigating a possible drowning just after 8:00 a.m. Sunday at a location on Old Farm Road in the Jefferson County town of Cape Vincent. Troopers identified the woman as 61-year-old Mary Mara, a TV and film actress who made appearances or was featured in a dozen movies in the 1990's including 'Mr. Saturday Night' and Love Potion No. 9.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO