Muskingum County, OH

OSHP: Man killed in head-on crash involving ambulance in Muskingum County

 3 days ago
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio — A man was killed in a head-on crash involving an ambulance in Muskingum County on Friday. The crash happened on Old River Road between the areas of Philo and Gaysport...

WTOV 9

Woman dies after shootout with police in Guernsey County

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio — A woman was pronounced dead after an exchange of gunfire with police in Guernsey County on Friday night. Police say the woman had an active arrest warrant and did not stop for police in Barnesville. A pursuit ensued and went into Guernsey County. The statement...
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
10TV

Police: 3 critical after head-on crash in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three people are in critical condition after a head-on collision Monday morning in northeast Columbus. The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. in the area of I-270 North and Morse Road, according to police. A Columbus police dispatcher says a driver was going in the wrong direction...
COLUMBUS, OH
Two People Charged in Pickaway County Fair Fight

Pickaway – Three people were involved in a fair fight on June 25, and two of them have been charged with an assault. According to the Pickaway County sheriff’s office around 10:06 pm they were alerted to a man being down and needing medical assistance in the area of the lower grandstand area. When they arrived they found a male laying on the ground unconscious and bleeding from the head. EMS was immediately requested to the area.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Belmont County woman dead after gunfire exchange with police

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office released this statement concerning the death of a Barnesville, Ohio woman in a shootout with law enforcement officers Friday night: “Sheriff Jeffrey D. Paden said that on Friday June 24th shortly before 9:30 p.m. his deputies were requested to assist in a vehicle pursuit on US […]
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man dies, teen injured in Pickaway County crash

ORIENT, Ohio (WCMH) — A 26-year-old man is dead after a fatal crash Friday afternoon in Pickaway County, per the Ohio State Highway Patrol. According to OSHP, a 16-year-old girl was driving a van on US-62, north of Ballah Road, just before 4:00 p.m. As the teenager was waiting to make a left turn into […]
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

Fatal crash reported south of Zanesville involving an ambulance

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio – The State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal two vehicle accident near Gaysport, south of Zanesville. The Zanesville Post reports the crash happened around 8 o’clock Friday morning on Old River Road. One fatality has been reported. A northbound pickup truck reportedly collided head...
ZANESVILLE, OH
10TV

Man arrested after 2 injured in overnight Short North shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police arrested a man who reportedly shot two people in front of Union Café in the Short North Arts District early Sunday morning. Robert Rogers Jr., 24, is charged with felonious assault and tampering with evidence in connection to the shooting that happened around 4 a.m.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Grove City man dies after crash in Pickaway County

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A 26-year-old man died after crashing into a van in Pickaway County on Friday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. A 16-year-old girl driving a van was stopped on U.S. 62, north of Ballah Road waiting to turn into a business when it was struck from behind by a Chevrolet Silverado driven by Jesse Craigo, OSHP says.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
sunny95.com

Man shot to death during holdup

COLUMBUS – Police say a man was killed and a woman was injured when they were shot during an apparent robbery attempt Saturday night on the Northeast Side. Investigators say it appears that Neal Smith, 24, was the victim of a holdup in the 2000 block of Argyle Drive at approximately 10:10 p.m. when he was shot, Sgt. James Marable of the Columbus police homicide unit said.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Update: Home Saved by Pickaway County First Responders

Kingston – Emergency crews were called to the scene of a structure fire in the area of 28000 block of OH-159 in Kingston around 3:15 pm on Sunday. According to the Pickaway Township fire department when they arrived they saw smoke coming from the single-story structure. Muliple area fire departments were called for mutual aid, including tanker trucks because of the rural area. Command was established and two crews (E201, E202) made entry into the house. A primary search was completed and the fire was extinguished. The house was saved with localized damage to the kitchen, living room and basement.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
10TV

5 injured in Short North shootings in last 10 days

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Those in the Short North who usually see the glow from the arches and hear the sounds of music have recently been experiencing lights and sirens from Columbus police. Since the Father's Day weekend, five people have been injured in shootings in the Short North. Three...
COLUMBUS, OH
State Police Investigating Report of Rape in Sugarcreek

SUGARCREEK BORO., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin are investigating a report of rape in Sugarcreek Borough. According to a release issued on June 26, a 27-year-old Franklin woman arrived at the Franklin State Police barracks to report that she was the victim of a rape. The victim...
FRANKLIN, PA
Thirteen Indictments Handed Down During June Grand Jury

Thirteen Indictments Handed Down During June Grand Jury. Editor’s Note: All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. An indictment is one part of the legal process. It is not a conviction. Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley announces that on June 15,...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
Circleville – Man Arrested After Vandalizing Police Department

Circleville – A man is in jail and charged with vandalism, Disorderly conduct, inducing panic, and parole violations after attacking the police department. Accoridng to the Circleville Police department a man came into the Circleville police department lobby on 6/23/22 around 1:32 am located at 151 Franklin Street. He approached the dispatcher who attempted to help him in the lobby. In the report, the dispatcher noticed he was under the influence and called for a unit to come to the scene. During the conversation with dispatch, the man became irate and threw a cup of liquid at the dispatcher’s window then proceeded to leave while tossing stuff around. While attempting to leave the man kicked one of the outside doors and shattered it.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
