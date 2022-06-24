ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LUNA is a 4-year old sweetheart looking for a forever home at the ARL of Iowa

weareiowa.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuna is a 4-year old sweetheart of a dog who needs a home of someone who is ready to shower her with love. Kathryn Vry, Animal Behavior & Enrichment Specialist, explains this dog's nature and how she likes to give you...

www.weareiowa.com

Comments / 1

weareiowa.com

Fish Window Cleaning explains the benefits of a professional window cleaning | Paid Content

Paid Content | Eric Gardner, Owner-Fish Window Cleaning of West Des Moines, stops by the studio to talk about the overall benefits of a professional window cleaning. Eric explains why the experts can do the job quicker, better and safer then a homeowner can do it, even with a simple one story home. The home's appearance is enhanced and it can actually be healthier when the windows are properly cleaned inside and out...and, that INCLUDES the screens! Estimates are FREE and can usually take place in a matter of days before being placed on their schedule. Call 515-223-6480 to request an estimate and find out about the other great cleaning services they offer. Fish Window Cleaning serves the Des Moines and surrounding area. www.FishWindowCleaning.com/3061.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
hot1047.com

[UPDATE] Truck Strikes Protestors In Iowa

After news broke of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe Vs. Wade early on Friday morning, protests started popping up all across the country. One protest in Cedar Rapids, Iowa took a dangerous turn on Friday evening. A few hours after the decision went public, various pro-choice organizers started...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
theperrynews.com

Laura’s Quick Questions for Brent Halling

Brent Halling is a longtime farmer who lives south of Perry with his wife, Brenda, a retired pharmacist, and their rescue dog Jack, a yellow lab mix. Brent has been active in the community at both the local and state levels for decades. Brent is a board member of Perry’s...
PERRY, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa native running to raise money for veterans

DES MOINES, Iowa — Matthew Johnson is a former Knoxville Raceway driver, a veteran and an IronMan competitor. He's an exceptional athlete but more so an exceptional person. On July 2, Knoxville Raceway will be hosting their usual races, but Johnson is making it special. He is running from...
DES MOINES, IA
Field & Stream

Video: Iowa Angler Boats 71-Pound Flathead Catfish

A 71.6-pound flathead catfish caught in Iowa during Father’s Day weekend won’t break the long-standing state record for the species, but it did set a new personal best for angler Greg Sieck, who boated the monster fish near Des Moines using a trotline method known as bank-poling. Sieck recorded the catch-and-release outing and posted it to his YouTube channel Outdoor X Media.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Police: Des Moines QuikTrip robbery suspect fled on bike

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating after an east side convenience store was robbed early Monday morning. It happened at the QuikTrip at 1000 E. University Avenue shortly after 2:30 a.m. The suspect did not display a weapon but implied that he had one, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police […]
DES MOINES, IA
We Are Iowa

Broadlawns Medical Center introduces new DEI position

DES MOINES, Iowa — Broadlawns Medical Center is now tackling issues of diversity, equity and inclusion head-on, with its first DEI officer guiding the hospital starting in June. Renee Hardman, the chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer, said this position is one she's excited about having. "My role is...
DES MOINES, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Monday, June 27th, 2022

(Des Moines, IA) -- Crowds gathered in many cities over the past three days to protest the end of nationwide abortion rights. Kathleen Murrin -- who attended a protest in Des Moines -- had an ectopic pregnancy, in which the fetus attaches somewhere beside the main uterus cavity and can threaten the mother’s life. says she’s heartbroken and furious over Friday’s ruling. In Cedar Rapids, an abortion rights protester was injured Friday night when a pick-up drove through the pedestrian cross walk. Other protesters took photos of the license plate. Cedar Rapids police have interviewed the driver.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

West Des Moines Police Searching For Possible Serial Burglar

West Des Moines Police are asking for help locating a man wanted for multiple burglaries. There are active warrants out for Gary Lee Jones Jr. and police say more charges are pending. Jones is white, 5-foot-nine, 215 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. He has handwriting tattooed above his eyebrows, the words loyalty and family.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
ottumwaradio.com

Knoxville Motorcyclist Dies in Crash

A Saturday night accident in Polk County claimed the life of a Knoxville man, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The accident report states that 33-year-old Landon Crabtree was operating a 2002 Harley Davidson and traveling east on NW Beaver Drive. A 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Makenna Streef, 25, was traveling west on NW Beaver Drive.
KNOXVILLE, IA
Axios Des Moines

A Korean BBQ restaurant is finally coming to Des Moines

It's finally happening — Des Moines is getting its own Korean BBQ restaurant.Driving the news: DZÔ Korean BBQ is opening in August at 2611 Ingersoll Ave. in the same building as Sakari and the Yacht Club. How it works: Patrons will order whatever meats they want and cook it themselves on grills in the center of their tables, Marc Huynh, the restaurant's office manager told Axios Des Moines. There will be 16 tables but for people who want a more traditional meal, there's also a bar with 12 seats where you can order food and cocktails from.Customers will pay per...
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Save dollars on food bills with these helpful hints

Avoiding food waste is among the best practices during times of soaring prices, but there is a limit on being frugal: Be careful not to keep food so long that it spoils. Iowa State University Extension has lots of tips on this. In times of inflation, weigh the benefits of...
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
WHO 13

Police called to large fight at Gray’s Lake Wednesday night

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating what caused a large fight to break out at Gray’s Lake Wednesday night. It happened around 9:00 p.m. When officers got to the scene they closed off one of the entrances and cleared out the area. Witnesses described to WHO 13 what they saw. “We were […]
DES MOINES, IA
1380kcim.com

Carroll Man Arrested After Causing Disturbance In Downtown Jefferson Saturday

A Carroll man face charges in Greene County District Court after causing a disturbance in downtown Jefferson Saturday evening. The Jefferson Police Department was dispatched to the intersection of Lincoln Way and Vine Street at approximately 8:40 p.m. in response to a report to the dispatch center of a subject harassing people in the area. Upon arrival, law enforcement made contact with the individual and identified him as 45-year-old Anthony Lee Kies. Authorities say Kies refused to comply with the officer’s commands, and he was taken into custody. Kies was booked into the Greene County Law Enforcement Center on charges of disorderly conduct and interference with official acts, simple misdemeanors.
JEFFERSON, IA
theperrynews.com

Des Moines woman faces assault, drug charges in Earlham fight

A West Des Moines was arrested early Friday after she allegedly assaulted her girlfriend in their Earlham residence and then fled the scene before the arrival of law enforcement. Angel Rose Marie Fell, 39, of Des Moines was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault with intent to inflict serious injury,...
EARLHAM, IA
Western Iowa Today

Final Work getting Underway On Pedestrian Bridge In Ames

(Ames, IA) — Work will begin tonight (Monday) on the final portion of a long-awaited bridge that will benefit thousands of football fans on game days in Ames. The East Gateway Bridge over University Boulevard will allow fans to cross the roadway to Jack Trice Stadium from the parking areas east of the stadium. John Harvey with Iowa State University’s facilities management team says they will close the roadway to traffic and install a steel truss overhead connecting two towers. They will then install the bridge deck. The project costs ten-million-dollar dollars and will also benefit motorists who won’t have to stop for pedestrians crossing the road.
AMES, IA

