Going to Florida? There’s a new law you need to know about. Visitors to Florida will want to be aware of a new law. Beginning July 1, drivers can receive a fine of up to $114 for playing loud music in their car. According to the statute, audio coming from a vehicle that can be heard from a distance of 25 feet away can result in a citation. Any noise “louder than necessary for the convenient hearing” by people inside vehicles is also prohibited in areas adjoining churches, schools or hospitals.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO