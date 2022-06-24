ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Check out Huntsville’s newest Comic Con

By Anna Mahan
WAFF
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - A new comic con is bringing comic books, characters and more to Huntsville. The inaugural HuntsvilleCon Comic Book Convention & Pop Culture is happening at the Embassy Suites Hotel on Saturday, June 25. As...

www.waff.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFF

Arts Huntsville hosting Concerts in the Park on Fourth of July

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Arts Huntsville and the City of Huntsville Department of Parks and Recreation will host Concerts in the Park on the Fourth of July. This event is park of the city’s 2022 Concerts in the Park series that began on June 6. There will be two performances on July 4 with Peruvian Coin and JED Eye.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
biogamergirl.com

Huntsville Eats: The Toybox Bistro

If your looking for a nerdy place to eat, then look no further than the Toybox Bistro. Being nerdy isn't just something to enjoy, it's something to celebrate! The Toybox Bistro is a celebration of everything nerd and geek and covers literally every nook and cranny of Toybox Bistro. Even the ceilings! So drop by and check out the Weapons Wall, the table tops, and be sure to look around to see what you can see. From our fabled waffled mac & cheese, fried spicy pickles, to their amazing selection of burgers and ripper dogs, there is a lot to like on on the menu. And if their comfort food par excellence is not firing you up, fret not! Their inspired chefs have specials for every lunch and dinner, and not to mention our Saturday Brunch!
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Inaugural Trans Pride Event Welcomed in Huntsville

Today in Huntsville, community members gathered for Alabama's first Trans Pride day event. The event offered education opportunities so attendees could both celebrate and learn more about what support groups exist in the community.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama Government
State
Tennessee State
Huntsville, AL
Government
WAAY-TV

100-year-old Huntsville tree faces the ax

Huntsville deemed the tree a public safety issue and began to cut it down last week but stopped after neighbors asked for a second opinion. Fate of historic Huntsville Five Points oak tree is unclear after outrage over plans to cut it down. The city of Huntsville started to cut...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Group says Huntsville is No. 1 - in keeping secrets

The city of Huntsville once again has been named the best, but this time in a category meant as an insult, not an accolade. Investigative Reporters and Editors on Saturday awarded the city and the Huntsville Police Department its 2022 Golden Padlock Award. “The award honors the most secretive government...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Riderz in Cullman is always ready to shred

CULLMAN, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Looking for a spot to get the latest skate gear?. Riderz skate shop in Cullman has everything you need from a new deck, to wheels and everything in between. The skate shop opened when Scott Keller and his son Peyton realized there were little...
CULLMAN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comic Books#Comic Con#Dungeons Dragons#Comic Book Convention#Television#Demolition#Pok Mon Card Tournaments#Embassy Suites Hotel
themadisonrecord.com

Best Friends-Teammates-Roommates; Davenport And Salter Share Life Together

MADISON- Being new to a community can be a trying time for many youngsters facing new schools and new surroundings while looking to secure new friendships. For both D.J. Davenport and Terrance Salter, the experiences of being the newest “kids on the block” wound up being life-changing as the two became best friends, remain best of friends and will soon be college roommates as freshman football players at Campbellsville University, a private Christian school in Kentucky.
MADISON, AL
WHNT-TV

Huntsville Community Hosts Event to ‘Stomp Out’ HIV

More than a million Americans live with HIV, and an estimated 13% of people with HIV do not know they have it, according to the CDC. Local activists said HIV can impact anyone, so more than 50 community organizations teamed up on Saturday to host a ‘stomp out’ HIV event.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Anime
News Break
Politics
rocketcitynow.com

The City of Decatur wants your input!

Officials want to hear your input on the 6th Avenue Corridor revitalization project. The meeting starts at 4 p.m. tomorrow and will be held at the Turner Center.
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Alabama Baptist State Board weighs in on church security

Payne escaped and was recaptured twice in the month of June. Car travel is expected to set a new record. Lucas will fill the spot that was left vacant by the death of Frank Travis. Scottsboro Police looking for vandals. Updated: 14 hours ago. The Scottsboro Police Department is seeking...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Former Athens, Limestone Co. school officials agree on payback totals to state

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Former school officials linked to Athens City Schools and Limestone County Schools have reached agreements on repayment totals to the Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE). Former Athens superintendent, William Lee “Trey” Holladay, pleaded guilty in December 2021 to a conspiracy charge. On June 23, Holladay...
ATHENS, AL
WAFF

Tennssee inmate recaptured after second escape in June

NEW MARKET, Ala. (WAFF) - An escaped Tennessee inmate was captured in New Market Monday night around 8 p.m. after a short vehicle pursuit. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says that it received a tip regarding escaped inmate Johnny Payne in New Market. The Sheriff’s Office says that Payne...
NEW MARKET, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy