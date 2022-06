The artwork of the most intriguing living artist will be sneaked in Houston, Dallas, and Austin by the end of the summer, according to the website Banksy Land. Traveling from city to city, Bansksyland is an unauthorized, immersive experience that will make a quick stop in Texas. It’s organized by the arts collective One Thousand Ways. Although the artist is not linked to the event, 80 of his pieces will be featured in the art exhibit.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO