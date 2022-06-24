Off-duty Logan County deputy killed in crash

LOGAN COUNTY, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — The Logan County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday one of its off-duty deputies was killed in a vehicular accident west of Booneville on State Highway 20 earlier this week.

According to an Arkansas Department of Public Safety crash report, Sgt. Christopher Elliott, 35, was traveling east on Highway 10 when he and driver Jimmy Lee Rhoades Jr., 33, attempted to pass a vehicle.

When they attempted to pass, the other vehicle began turning left onto Phillips Road, causing them to crash and Rhoades’ vehicle to go off the left side of the roadway and down an embankment, where it came to a rest.

The other vehicle continued onto Phillips Road before stopping.

Rhoades was taken to Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith for treatment.

Sgt. Elliott had reportedly been with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office for two years and served as a night shift sergeant. The sheriff’s office said he has trained numerous detention officers and will be remembered as a strong leader and a good friend.

