ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

UNC-Indiana, Ohio State-Duke headline ACC/Big 10 Challenge

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qd4aD_0gLG9Y2600
ACC Big Ten Challenge Basketball FILE - North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis points during practice at the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, on April 1, 2022, in New Orleans. National runner-up North Carolina, a strong contender for the No. 1 spot in the preseason polls with four starters returning, will play at Indiana in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Nov. 30. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File) (David J. Phillip)

National runner-up North Carolina, a strong contender for the No. 1 spot in the preseason polls with four starters returning, will play at Indiana in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Nov. 30.

The two conferences announced Friday the 14 matchups for the 24th edition of the three-day event, which the ACC leads 12-8 with three ties. The Big Ten won 8-6 last season for its third straight win. The ACC has a 144-121 advantage in all games since the genesis in 1999.

The other headliner matchup for Nov. 30 has Ohio State at Duke, which carries the nation's No. 1 recruiting class in new coach Jon Scheyer's first year.

The four other games on Nov. 30 are Purdue at Florida State, Boston College at Nebraska and Rutgers at Miami and Michigan State at Notre Dame. The latter two matchups feature a pair of NCAA Tournament teams from 2022.

The six-game slate on Nov. 29 features Virginia at Michigan. Syracuse at Illinois, Maryland at Louisville, Penn State at Clemson, Wake Forest at Wisconsin and Georgia Tech at Iowa are the other matchups. On Nov. 28, Minnesota plays at Virginia Tech and Pittsburgh visits Northwestern.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Maryland State
State
Minnesota State
State
Indiana State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Scheyer
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
97K+
Followers
110K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy