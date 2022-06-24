ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conroe, TX

Scenes from Conroe’s annual mass swim lesson

By MiCo
mocomotive.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a period of triple-digit heat in the city, the Conroe Aquatic Center participated in The World’s Largest...

www.mocomotive.com

Comments / 1

 

fox26houston.com

15,000 pounds of ice dumped into Typhoon Texas to help attendees beat the heat

KATY, Texas - As the heatwave in the Houston area continues in the triple digits, doesn't a dip in an ice-cold pool sound like a relaxing weekend?. Typhoon Texas in Katy offered attendees just that by dumping 15,000 pounds of ice into its wave pool. In what's called the Ultimate "Cool Down H-town," the ice dump took place both Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m.
KATY, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Miss Texas contestant competes for the crown to honor mom who's fighting ALS

FRISCO, Texas — She’s never been on that stage, never had to do the interviews, never even had to do the "pageant walk" before, but Lluvia Alzate is practicing hard for her first attempt at one of the state’s biggest pageants of the year. And it's for a cause that couldn’t be more personal to her.
FRISCO, TX
wtaw.com

Voluntary Water Restrictions Issued By Two Brazos County Utility Districts

Two Brazos County special utility districts (SUD), whose customers include College Station and Bryan residents, have issued voluntary water consumption restrictions. Notices were issued last Friday by Wickson Creek and last Tuesday by the Wellborn SUD. The conservation request includes limiting and rescheduling lawn irrigation to off-peak hours.
mocomotive.com

Trio of Montgomery County teams compete at Texas state 7-on-7

Three football teams from Montgomery County concluded play in the Texas State 7-on-7 Tournament Saturday in College Station. Playing at Veterans Memorial Park, The Woodlands fell in the first round of the Division I championship bracket. Willis, meanwhile, was the only county team win on Saturday as the Wildkats competed…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
spacecityweather.com

After a month of heat, Houston’s pattern finally turns cooler and wetter this week

Good morning. Houston has been exceptionally hot and dry—in terms of rainfall, not humidity—for the last four weeks. Our weather has largely been dominated by more or less intense ridges of high pressure. This week there will be two features driving up our rain chances, and bringing temperatures more in line with the “early summer” period.
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

STRONG THUNDERSTORMS MOVING INTO MONTGOMERY COUNTY

..A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Montgomery and north central Harris Counties through 315 PM CDT... At 247 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over The Woodlands, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Tomball, Pinehurst, The Woodlands, Oak Ridge North, Shenandoah, Stagecoach, The Woodlands Pavillion and Hooks Airport. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Navasota Examiner

Firefighters working active fire in Plantersville

PLANTERSVILLE – Several local agencies are responding to a fire near 10126 County Road 203 in Plantersville. Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell stated the details are still coming in, but Texas A&M Forrest Service has been notified and additional fire response teams have been dispatched. He said the fire is spreading through trees. Sowell stated residents near the area are being notified as a precaution.
PLANTERSVILLE, TX
KHOU

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo tests positive for COVID

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo tested positive for COVID one day after attending Pride Houston's 365 Parade downtown. Hidalgo made the announcement on Twitter. She said she tested negative on Saturday, the day of the parade, but retested on Sunday and it came back positive.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

LAKE RESCUE IN PROGRESS

252PM-LAKE RESCUE IN PROGRESS WAVE RUNNER OVER TURNED 3 PEOPLE IN THE WATER NEAR RUSH CREEK ON LAKE CONROE.
CONROE, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

OVER 100 DOGS AIRLIFTED FROM CONROE TO DELAWARE

Another before sunrise assist with the Montgomery County Animal Shelter as they load 112 dogs for a flight to Delaware to find them forever homes. 77 dogs from Montgomery County and 35 from Harris County. Flight and transport costs are covered by non-profit rescue groups. With shelters overflowing in Texas, shelters in the Northeast and Northwest United States are empty with animal lovers begging to adopt dogs.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

