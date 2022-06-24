Scenes from Conroe’s annual mass swim lesson

KATY, Texas - As the heatwave in the Houston area continues in the triple digits, doesn't a dip in an ice-cold pool sound like a relaxing weekend?. Typhoon Texas in Katy offered attendees just that by dumping 15,000 pounds of ice into its wave pool. In what's called the Ultimate "Cool Down H-town," the ice dump took place both Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m.
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- A variety of live music will sizzle Thursday evenings at Hughes Landing in The Woodlands this summer with Rock the Row, the popular and free outdoor concert series. The Woodlands Township is the host of Rock the Row summer series. Hughes Landing Band Shell will rock...
The business offers build-your-own burritos, bowls, nachos, tacos, quesadillas and salads as well as beverages such as agua fresca and horchata. (Courtesy Ori-Zaba's Scratch Mexican Grill) Ori-Zaba's Scratch Mexican Grill celebrated its grand opening June 18 at 20750 Kuykendahl Road, Ste. 120, Spring. The Las Vegas-based eatery offers build-your-own burritos,...
FRISCO, Texas — She’s never been on that stage, never had to do the interviews, never even had to do the "pageant walk" before, but Lluvia Alzate is practicing hard for her first attempt at one of the state’s biggest pageants of the year. And it's for a cause that couldn’t be more personal to her.
The first phase of a 933-acre community in Fort Bend County that will include more than 2,000 homes will be available in early 2023. (Michael Tuszynski via Pexels) The first phase in a new 933-acre master-planned community is coming soon to Fort Bend County. Called Starbridge, the first phase of...
Two Brazos County special utility districts (SUD), whose customers include College Station and Bryan residents, have issued voluntary water consumption restrictions. Notices were issued last Friday by Wickson Creek and last Tuesday by the Wellborn SUD. The conservation request includes limiting and rescheduling lawn irrigation to off-peak hours.
Three football teams from Montgomery County concluded play in the Texas State 7-on-7 Tournament Saturday in College Station. Playing at Veterans Memorial Park, The Woodlands fell in the first round of the Division I championship bracket. Willis, meanwhile, was the only county team win on Saturday as the Wildkats competed…
Good morning. Houston has been exceptionally hot and dry—in terms of rainfall, not humidity—for the last four weeks. Our weather has largely been dominated by more or less intense ridges of high pressure. This week there will be two features driving up our rain chances, and bringing temperatures more in line with the “early summer” period.
..A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Montgomery and north central Harris Counties through 315 PM CDT... At 247 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over The Woodlands, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Tomball, Pinehurst, The Woodlands, Oak Ridge North, Shenandoah, Stagecoach, The Woodlands Pavillion and Hooks Airport. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
PLANTERSVILLE – Several local agencies are responding to a fire near 10126 County Road 203 in Plantersville. Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell stated the details are still coming in, but Texas A&M Forrest Service has been notified and additional fire response teams have been dispatched. He said the fire is spreading through trees. Sowell stated residents near the area are being notified as a precaution.
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Scattered showers and storms were back on radar Monday morning as a weak cold front arrived and stalled near Houston. This could produce more rain Monday afternoon and evening. Rain chances back off a bit Tuesday and Wednesday, but then likely ramp back up Thursday and...
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo tested positive for COVID one day after attending Pride Houston's 365 Parade downtown. Hidalgo made the announcement on Twitter. She said she tested negative on Saturday, the day of the parade, but retested on Sunday and it came back positive.
Another before sunrise assist with the Montgomery County Animal Shelter as they load 112 dogs for a flight to Delaware to find them forever homes. 77 dogs from Montgomery County and 35 from Harris County. Flight and transport costs are covered by non-profit rescue groups. With shelters overflowing in Texas, shelters in the Northeast and Northwest United States are empty with animal lovers begging to adopt dogs.
