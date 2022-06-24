ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears Matt Adams arrested for possession of high-capacity magazine, metal-piercing bullets: CPD

By Sun-Times Media Wire
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO -- Linebacker Matt Adams, who followed head coach Matt Eberflus from the Colts to the Bears this offseason, was arrested Thursday night and charged with misdemeanor illegal gun possession and also for possessing a high-capacity magazine and metal-piercing bullets, according to police. Possessing a high-capacity magazine and metal-piercing...

Lee Vogrich
3d ago

remember when football players didn't get arrested for drugs, guns, beating wives and kids?Pepperidge Farms remembers.....lolol

3d ago

Only in Chicago do law abiding citizens get their civil rights stunted. Ridiculous liberal gun laws dont work.

