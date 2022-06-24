ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks County, PA

DEP declares Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for Ozone for Berks County

By Berks Weekly
 3 days ago
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for ozone for Saturday, June 25, 2022, in the Lehigh Valley-Berks Area, which includes the counties of Berks, Lehigh, and Northampton. A strong area of high pressure, plenty of sunshine, and high temperatures...

