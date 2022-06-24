What you missed this week in notable Siouxland crimes and court cases

ANOKA, Minn. -- A Twin Cities teenager pleaded guilty Friday to manslaughter in the shooting death of a 15-year-old girl, the Anoka County Attorney's office announced.Damico Jamal-Tokyo High shot and killed 15-year-old Derryanna Davis of Columbia Heights in March.High, who was 16 at the time of the crime, admitted that he picked up a handgun and, without checking to see if it was loaded, pulled the trigger while pointing the gun at Davis.The case will be deemed an extended jurisdiction juvenile prosecution. High will receive a sentence in juvenile court along with an adult prison sentence. He will serve the prison sentence if he does not fulfill the juvenile sentence, according to the Anoka County Attorney's Office.High will not have to serve a 57-month adult prison sentence as long as he meets the requirements of the Hennepin County juvenile disposition.The Anoka County Attorney's Office charged High by juvenile delinquency petition and sought to have him certified as an adult. The certification request will be rescinded if Hennepin County approves the plea agreement and issues the disposition.

