JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Just in time for the summer, starting July 1, you can save money on entertainment purchases, recreational sporting and outdoor items. The second annual Freedom Week runs from Friday, July 1 through Thursday, July 7. Recreational items such as fishing, camping, sporting, boating, and pool supplies are among the list of items you can take advantage of purchasing during the seven-day tax-free holiday.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO