Framingham, MA

Mary Margaret (Mullen) O’Connor, 90

 3 days ago
FRAMINGHAM – Mary Margaret (Mullen) O’Connor, 90, of Framingham, passed peacefully at home on June 17, 2022. Born in Milford, the daughter of Marion (Lahey) and James Mullen, “Mae” led a life of light and laughter. A 1949 graduate of St. Mary’s High School (Milford),...

