A senior consultant in the NHS has alleged that he experienced ‘racial triaging’ at Manchester Airport security ahead of a flight to Grenoble for a ski trip on 3 April. Professor Aali Sheen, 51, one of the UK’s leading sports hernia surgeons, and head of the British Hernia Society, was directed by a security official to queue for a body scanner machine at security at Manchester Airport. He had already been queuing for two hours before reaching security ahead of his 8am flight. He asked the official why he had to use the body scanner, when there was an archway...

LIFESTYLE ・ 54 MINUTES AGO