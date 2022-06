LCM (50-meter format) The time has come for the final session of the 2022 World Swimming Championships. The 8th day of racing is upon us and will feature the last 7 finals of this meet. We’ll start off with the men’s 50 backstroke and women’s 50 breast, followed by the men’s 1500 freestyle. Then the sprinting action will start up again with the women’s 50 freestyle final. The last individual event of the session is the women’s 400 IM and then we’ll round out the meet with a pair of 4×100 medley relays.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 2 DAYS AGO