SSD vs HDD: What's the Best Type of PC Storage

Were you looking to take your space battles and flight simulations to a new realm of immersion? Well, you're not going to get there using a stock controller setup. The best way to fly is with a dedicated flight stick or yoke, and we've found three that should fit your budgetary, aviation, and space-faring needs. Whether you can get by with something simple and inexpensive or feel the need... for speed, we've got you covered on this episode of Budget to Best. 00:00 - Intro 01:03 - Thrustmaster TCA Sidestick Airbus Edition 03:28 - Honeycomb Aeronautical Alpha Flight Yoke 05:28 - Thrustmaster Hotas Warthog 07:40 - Closing Thoughts Thrustmaster TCA Sidestick Airbus Edition - https://zdcs.link/kvGyr Honeycomb Aeronautical Alpha Flight Yoke - https://zdcs.link/EDBrP Thrustmaster Hotas Warthog - https://zdcs.link/YD2ym.

