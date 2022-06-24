What you missed this week in notable Waco crimes and court cases

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Tyler Sherrod Clay, a Hewitt man at the center of a murder-for-hire scheme, on Monday pleaded guilty to a reduced charge in a plea agreement that will likely set him free. In December 2018, a jury convicted Clay of hiring Keith Spratt to kill Joshua Ladale...
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – An arrest has been made in a murder investigation in Copperas Cove. Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of South 1st Street at approximately 1:14 a.m. Saturday in reference to a man who sustained a severe laceration. Officers provided medical aid until Copperas Cove EMS arrived.
TEMPLE, Texas — The trial for a woman seen on video throwing soup in the face of an employee at a Temple restaurant was postponed to September. Amanda Martinez's trial was expected to start Monday but her attorney asked for a continuance in order to deal with felony cases assigned to him, according to a Bell County prosecutor.
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Despite a new law making it harder to sell catalytic converters, Waco Police report they’re still vanishing from local vehicles. Waco Police said catalytic converter thieves are specifically targeting Toyota Tundras. Police say criminals ripped off converters from three Toyota Tundra’s last Thursday. J.D....
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Falls County Sheriff’s Office said investigators are looking into whether the death of Lillard Bevill, 86, was heat-related. Lillard, 85, was reported missing Sunday afternoon. At the time, he was last seen in the 900 block of Highway 6. Deputies said the elderly man...
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: Authorities late Monday lifted the Silver Alert for missing Temple woman Maria Vallejo. The Temple Police Department said in a Facebook post Vallejo had been located and is safe. ORIGINAL ARTICLE: Police in Temple are looking for Maria Vallejo, 82, a missing woman believed to...
MCLENNAN, County (FOX 44) – As McLennan County is still currently under a burn ban order, The McLennan County Commissioners Court also prohibited the sale and use of aerial fireworks, known as “skyrockets with sticks”. McLennan County Judge Scott M. Felton, alongside with the Waco-McLennan County Office...
WACO, Texas — A group of Waco residents gathered in front of the McLennan County Courthouse Saturday to speak out against the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Pro-abortion activist Lilu Diane said she was "sick" when she heard the Supreme Court's decision on Friday. She organized...
MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — Bosque County issued a disaster declaration Monday morning, joining a number of Central Texas counties that are banning the sale or use of fireworks. Judge Cindy Vanlandingham said on Facebook, "I have declared that a state of disaster exists in Bosque County due to the...
A Killeen, Texas murder from 2017 will make its way to the small screen next week on Investigation Discovery's "Fear Thy Neighbor". The show is in its 8th season and has been airing on Investigation Discovery since 2014. It features true crime stories of neighborhood feuds that turn deadly. Investigation Discovery's website describes the show:
The FBI last week raided three churches associated with the House of Prayer Christian Church in Texas and Georgia after claims of churches committing fraud against veterans using a "seminary school." The churches, according to the FBI, would encourage veterans to apply for VA disability compensation and then collect it...
WALNUT SPRINGS, Texas (KWTX) - The Bosque Sheriff’s Office has arrested two suspects in connection to finding narcotics and stolen items during a search warrant execution. Deputies on June 23 went to a residence in the 168 block in the West Norway Street in Walnut Springs following an investigation into recent burglaries and thefts as well as the trafficking of narcotics.
The Transportation Security Administration will host TSA PreCheck enrollment through Friday at Waco Regional Airport. TSA PreCheck is an expedited screening program that allows travelers to leave on their shoes, light outerwear and belt, keep their laptop in its case, and their 3-1-1 compliant liquids and gels bag in a carry-on.
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A McLennan County grand jury on June 23 indicted Evaristo Jacobo Garcia, 34, charged with murder in the murder of Johnny Vidal Hogan, 47, on April 14, 2022. On April 15, 2022, police officers were called to the residence at 3105 block of Pipkin Lane, where...
Officials at McLennan County school districts large and small are watching the work of state legislative committees, hoping debates among lawmakers in the wake of the Robb Elementary School shooting last month in Uvalde yield more funding for the range of school safety initiatives districts have been developing for years.
