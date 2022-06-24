ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

What you missed this week in notable Waco crimes and court cases

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week's local crime and court...

fox44news.com

Man charged in Cove murder investigation

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – An arrest has been made in a murder investigation in Copperas Cove. Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of South 1st Street at approximately 1:14 a.m. Saturday in reference to a man who sustained a severe laceration. Officers provided medical aid until Copperas Cove EMS arrived.
KCEN TV NBC 6

Hamilton man charged with murder

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — Hamilton resident Christian Carl Carrigan died at a local hospital from a deep wound after being attacked, according to Copperas Cove police. Copperas Cove police received a call Sunday around 1:14 a.m. about a man who had a deep gash wound on 100 block of South 1st Street, according to police.
KWTX

Waco Police warn residents about increase in thefts of catalytic converters

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Despite a new law making it harder to sell catalytic converters, Waco Police report they’re still vanishing from local vehicles. Waco Police said catalytic converter thieves are specifically targeting Toyota Tundras. Police say criminals ripped off converters from three Toyota Tundra’s last Thursday. J.D....
KWTX

Silver Alert discontinued for missing Temple woman

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: Authorities late Monday lifted the Silver Alert for missing Temple woman Maria Vallejo. The Temple Police Department said in a Facebook post Vallejo had been located and is safe. ORIGINAL ARTICLE: Police in Temple are looking for Maria Vallejo, 82, a missing woman believed to...
News Channel 25

'Our rights are gone': Waco crowd protests Supreme Court ruling

WACO, Texas — A group of Waco residents gathered in front of the McLennan County Courthouse Saturday to speak out against the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Pro-abortion activist Lilu Diane said she was "sick" when she heard the Supreme Court's decision on Friday. She organized...
News Talk 860 KSFA

Killeen, Texas Murder from 2017 to Be Featured on TV Next Week

A Killeen, Texas murder from 2017 will make its way to the small screen next week on Investigation Discovery's "Fear Thy Neighbor". The show is in its 8th season and has been airing on Investigation Discovery since 2014. It features true crime stories of neighborhood feuds that turn deadly. Investigation Discovery's website describes the show:
KWTX

Bosque County Sheriffs find stolen items reported in area during search warrant execution

WALNUT SPRINGS, Texas (KWTX) - The Bosque Sheriff’s Office has arrested two suspects in connection to finding narcotics and stolen items during a search warrant execution. Deputies on June 23 went to a residence in the 168 block in the West Norway Street in Walnut Springs following an investigation into recent burglaries and thefts as well as the trafficking of narcotics.
WacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: Waco Fire Department continues ‘Cool the Heat’ program

The Transportation Security Administration will host TSA PreCheck enrollment through Friday at Waco Regional Airport. TSA PreCheck is an expedited screening program that allows travelers to leave on their shoes, light outerwear and belt, keep their laptop in its case, and their 3-1-1 compliant liquids and gels bag in a carry-on.
fox44news.com

Uptick in catalytic converter thefts

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Police Department has seen 85 catalytic converter theft cases since April. At this time last year, there were 169 converters stolen. In 2022 so far, there are 184. Thefts from three Toyota Tundras were reported Thursday night. Waco PD says Toyotas and...
