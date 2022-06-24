What you missed this week in notable Waco crimes and court cases

WALNUT SPRINGS, Texas (KWTX) - The Bosque Sheriff’s Office has arrested two suspects in connection to finding narcotics and stolen items during a search warrant execution. Deputies on June 23 went to a residence in the 168 block in the West Norway Street in Walnut Springs following an investigation into recent burglaries and thefts as well as the trafficking of narcotics.

BOSQUE COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO