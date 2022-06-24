What you missed this week in notable Elko crimes and court cases

ELKO, NV—Samuel Temoke left us on June 18, 2022 in Elko, NV. He was born on July 30, 1959; to Frank Temoke, Jr. and Lavina (Tybo) Temoke. He is preceded in death by his son, Justin Charlie Temoke, father, Frank Temoke, Jr., brother, Frank Temoke III, Paternal grandparents Frank Temoke, Sr. and Teresa (Knight) Temoke and maternal-grandparents Archie Tybo Sr. and Ellen Dick. Sam leaves behind his children: Jayme, Ashley, and Sam Temoke, Jr., sisters/brother: Felisa A. (Temoke) Wright, Arlinda M. Temoke, Fernessa E. Temoke, Leman R. Temoke, and Jennifer L. Temoke.
Comments / 0