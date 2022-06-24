What you missed this week in notable Elko crimes and court cases

ELKO — The Elko Family Medical & Dental Center building has gone through an amazing transformation over the last three years. Many longtime residents remember this simply as “the clinic.” Located at 762 14th Street, the health center operated by Nevada Health Centers has been able to not only beautify the existing building but also make the space more functional by expanding the lobby and waiting areas, adding larger exam rooms and overhauling the dental care area. A new full-service pharmacy is also expected to open in 2023 and will offer patients access to medications with onsite pharmacists and technicians.

ELKO, NV ・ 11 HOURS AGO