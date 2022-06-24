ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elko, NV

What you missed this week in notable Elko crimes and court cases

Elko Daily Free Press
 3 days ago

This week's local crime and court...

elkodaily.com

Elko Daily Free Press

Wildfire reported in Goshute wilderness study area

ELKO – A wildfire in eastern Elko County has burned an estimated 640 acres in the Goshute Wilderness Study Area. The fire was reported Saturday afternoon on federal land southwest of Wendover, between U.S. Highway 93 and Alternate 93. There was no estimate of containment. The Goshute WSA “is...
ELKO COUNTY, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

'Biggest' fireworks show planned for Elko's Fourth of July

ELKO – Elko’s Independence Day fireworks promises to be “the biggest show Elko has ever had,” according to Assemblyman John Ellison. The annual Fourth of July patriotic program and fireworks display celebrating America’s 246th birthday at the Elko County Fairgrounds is a show that couldn’t happen without the community’s support, Ellison said.
ELKO, NV
kslnewsradio.com

Sandy man identified as individual killed in Nevada car crash

WEST WENDOVER, Nev. — The Nevada State Police announced Thursday the identity of a Sandy man who was killed in a Nevada car crash last week. According to a news release, emergency personnel responded to a crash on June 14 at 4:30 a.m. Police say a white Suzuki Grand Vitara utility vehicle was driving northbound on U.S. Highway 93 Alternate near milepost 47 in Elko County.
Elko Daily Free Press

Elko man sentenced to year in jail for taking roommate's car

ELKO – An Elko man was sentenced to one year in jail for taking his roommate’s car three months ago. Christopher A. Wicklander, 54, pleaded no contest to one count of unlawful taking of a motor vehicle. He was sentenced in Elko District Court to 364 days in...
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Woman given probation for check fraud

ELKO – A woman was placed on probation for check fraud incident stemming from last year in Elko District Court on Friday. Bobbye L. Carlson, 26, pleaded no contest to one count of uttering or possessing with the intent to utter a forged instrument on April. She was given...
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Elko District Court

------ Colton Truman Keller, 24, pleaded guilty to battery on an officer or protected person and was sentenced to one day in jail and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine. Scott Mark Ratliff pleaded no contest to possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and was sentenced to 12 to 36 months in prison and was further ordered to serve 25 days in jail for contempt of court for failure to appear for sentencing on March 21, 2022.
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Small blazes keep local firefighters busy

ELKO -- Firefighters responded to a blaze Saturday morning in Spring Creek. The fire in a greenbelt area between Eastlake and Pemberton drives burned an estimated 5 acres, according to the Elko County Fire Protection District. Structures were threatened before it was fully contained early Saturday afternoon. The cause is...
ELKO COUNTY, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Elko Family Medical & Dental Center renovated

ELKO — The Elko Family Medical & Dental Center building has gone through an amazing transformation over the last three years. Many longtime residents remember this simply as “the clinic.” Located at 762 14th Street, the health center operated by Nevada Health Centers has been able to not only beautify the existing building but also make the space more functional by expanding the lobby and waiting areas, adding larger exam rooms and overhauling the dental care area. A new full-service pharmacy is also expected to open in 2023 and will offer patients access to medications with onsite pharmacists and technicians.
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Samuel Temoke

ELKO, NV—Samuel Temoke left us on June 18, 2022 in Elko, NV. He was born on July 30, 1959; to Frank Temoke, Jr. and Lavina (Tybo) Temoke. He is preceded in death by his son, Justin Charlie Temoke, father, Frank Temoke, Jr., brother, Frank Temoke III, Paternal grandparents Frank Temoke, Sr. and Teresa (Knight) Temoke and maternal-grandparents Archie Tybo Sr. and Ellen Dick. Sam leaves behind his children: Jayme, Ashley, and Sam Temoke, Jr., sisters/brother: Felisa A. (Temoke) Wright, Arlinda M. Temoke, Fernessa E. Temoke, Leman R. Temoke, and Jennifer L. Temoke.
ELKO, NV
everythingelko.com

2022 Ruby Mountain Balloon Festival

Articles and photo submitted by Larry Walker, Ruby Mountain Balloon Festival. The 2022 Ruby Mountain Balloon Festival is Friday, July 29 through Sunday, July 31. This year will have more food options, and events for kids and families thanks to CK Connections and Events organizing the non-balloon activities. Very early...
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Enjoy free access to www.ElkoDaily.com, courtesy of Anthem Broadband.

In the spirit of celebrating freedom and independence, we are offering FREE ACCESS to www.ElkoDaily.com from June 28 – July 4 for all members of our community. Anthem Broadband is providing unlimited access as an investment in the journalism that makes a difference in our market. Every day our...
ELKO, NV

