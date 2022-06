SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -A daycare owner is picking up the pieces after a car plowed into the side of the building early Sunday morning. Sarasota Police have taken Luis Vargas Romero, 24, into custody for allegedly driving into the Camp Bow Wow doggie daycare center on 17th Street. No one was hurt since the center has been closed for construction for the past several months, but the owner is looking at serious damages with shattered glass, broken gutters and severe wall damage.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO