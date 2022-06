Long COVID-19 is often overlooked in older people despite the age group being at a higher risk to develop symptoms, The Washington Post reported June 26. "The challenge is that nonspecific symptoms such as fatigue, weakness, pain, confusion and increased frailty are things we often see in seriously ill older adults. Or people may think, 'That's just part of aging,'" Charles Thomas Alexander Semelka, MD, a postdoctoral fellow in geriatric medicine at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, N.C, told the Post.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 18 HOURS AGO