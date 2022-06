SCHUYLER, Ny. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Troopers in Oneida County have reported that an 18-month-old girl was killed in a tragic accident on Monday, June 27th. Around 10:30 am on Monday, officers arrived at the scene of a tragic accident on Bull Road in the Town of Schuyler involving an 18-month-old girl. After returning home from shopping, the mother was putting away groceries while the young girl was playing outside.

SCHUYLER, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO