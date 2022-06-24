ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, OR

What you missed this week in notable Lebanon crimes and court cases

Lebanon-Express
 3 days ago

lebanon-express.com

lebanonlocalnews.com

Two arrested for April robbery

On Thursday, April 14, at approximately 4:41 p.m., an armed robbery was reported to have occurred at Cash for Gold now, located at 2885 S. Santiam Hwy, Lebanon. The caller stated two males wearing motorcycle helmets took an undisclosed amount of cash at gunpoint and fled the area on motorcycle.
LEBANON, OR
Lebanon-Express

Lebanon man dies in Highway 20 motorcycle crash

A Lebanon man has died following a motorcycle crash on Highway 20 in Linn County, according to a news release from the Oregon State Police. At around 6:58 p.m. Saturday, June 25, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle motorcycle crash on Highway 20 near milepost 55, about 25 miles east of Sweet Home.
LEBANON, OR
Lebanon, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Lebanon, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
polkio.com

Shooting under investigation, south of Independence city limits

On Saturday, June 25, at about 8:57 p.m., a Polk County citizen called 911 to report hearing multiple gun shots around the area of Highland Road and Stapleton Road, outside city limits of Independence. The witness heard vehicles speeding away from the area. Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to investigate...
POLK COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Man arrested after attempting to flee through Willamette River

EUGENE, Ore. -- A man wanted by Coos Bay police for attempted murder and other charges was arrested by Eugene police today, June 27, after an hours-long chase that involved the suspect jumping into the Willamette River in an attempt to flee. The Eugene Police Department says that they were...
EUGENE, OR
oregontoday.net

School Bus Crash, Lane Co., June 27

Friday morning at 08:43 hours, Lane County 911 dispatch received a report of a school bus crash on Marcola Road near milepost 4. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office, Mohawk Fire and Rescue, and Eugene Springfield Fire and Rescue responded to the scene. Upon arrival, two occupants were located: an adult male driver and a single juvenile passenger. The adult male was transported to the hospital in serious condition. The juvenile was treated and released at the scene. The investigation continues, but initial indications point to the driver suffering a medical emergency, immediately preceding the crash. Emergency responders had Marcola Road closed for a little more than an hour, to accommodate emergency vehicles and personnel. At this time the roadway has been completely reopened and normal traffic has resumed.
LANE COUNTY, OR
Lebanon-Express

Gallery: Mid-Willamette Valley demonstrators respond to SCOTUS

Shelby Sprague made a sign and got on the protest line when she heard the U.S. Supreme Court had overturned Roe v. Wade. "I'm p----- off that my college-aged daughter has fewer rights than I did," Sprague said. SCOTUS on Friday, June 24 announced its adjudication of Dobbs v. Jackson...
BENTON COUNTY, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL MOTORCYCLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 20 IN OREGON

LINN COUNTY, OR (June 27, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at approximately 6:58 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle motorcycle crash on Highway 20 near milepost 55, approximately 25 miles east of Sweet Home. The preliminary...
SWEET HOME, OR
kezi.com

10 arrests made following downtown Eugene civil unrest

EUGENE, Ore.-- Eugene Police arrested 10 people following downtown civil unrest Friday night. According to police, they received reports of a group posting on social media for people to attend a "Night of Rage" in the wake of the SCOTUS decision to overturn Roe V. Wade. The group said they...
EUGENE, OR
q13fox.com

Man faces additional charges in fatal shooting of deputy

VANCOUVER, Wash. - A man accused of killing a sheriff’s deputy in southwestern Washington is facing additional charges in connection with the 2021 shooting. Guillermo Raya Leon of Salem, Oregon, was arraigned in Clark County Superior Court Thursday on amended information in the death of Clark County sheriff’s Sgt. Jeremy Brown, The Columbian reported.
VANCOUVER, WA
kezi.com

Armed barricaded man taken into custody

EUGENE, Ore. - A man is in custody after barricading himself inside an apartment complex for hours, according to Eugene Police. The initial call came in around noon, according to police. An armed man barricaded himself inside a unit and would not come out. For hours police tried to get...
EUGENE, OR
KDRV

Oregon man sentenced for illegally importing and exporting live scorpions

MEDFORD, Ore. - A Eugene man that used to live in Southern Oregon was sentenced in federal court today for violating the Lacey Act by illegally importing and exporting hundreds of live scorpions. Darren Dennis Drake, 39, was sentenced to two years' federal probation, 250 hours of community service, and...
centraloregondaily.com

Authorities warn Northwest swimmers to beware risky waters

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Authorities are warning recreationists to be wary of risky waterways as hot weather hits part of the Pacific Northwest. The Statesman-Journal reports the National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for most of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington state through Sunday. After an abnormally cool...
SALEM, OR
deseret.com

Church schedules groundbreaking for Willamette Valley Oregon Temple

Groundbreaking plans are scheduled for the Willamette Valley Oregon Temple, the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday. Elder Valeri V. Cordón, a General Authority Seventy who serves as first counselor in the church’s North America West Area presidency, will preside at Willamette Valley temple groundbreaking ceremony on Oct. 29. The event is by invitation only.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Two arrested after alleged assault, stabbing

EUGENE, Ore. -- Two people are in custody today after an alleged assault ended with one person stabbing the other, Eugene police say. Eugene police say they responded to a reported stabbing that took place at Parkside Apartments at 4075 Aerial Way just before 3 a.m. on June 24. They said Moses Sesay Woogerd, 24, was found to have assaulted his girlfriend. Woogerd’s girlfriend, identified by police as Ikera Mortley, then allegedly grabbed a knife and stabbed Woogerd.
EUGENE, OR
klcc.org

What the end of Roe v. Wade means for Oregon and Washington

The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade yesterday puts the power to allow or ban abortions in the hands of state governments. In Oregon and Washington abortion remains a fully legal health procedure, protected by state law. But that’s not the case in several other states, here abortion clinics are already closing.
OREGON STATE

