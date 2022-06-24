If you find yourself on the side of the road call Mid-State Towing

One of the three suspects in the fatal shooting of a Saginaw man on Father’s Day was himself gunned down in the parking lot of a Bay City business Sunday afternoon. Police confirmed Cortez Owens was the man shot multiple times about 4:20 p.m. on Sunday in the parking lot between D’Angelo’s pizzeria and Tuthill Brothers Food Market in the 1300 block of Columbus Avenue. Owens had been getting pizza with a woman and her 12-year-old child when someone approached them and opened fire. The woman and her child were not harmed. Owens, who was 34, was pronounced dead shortly after arrival at a local hospital.

BAY CITY, MI ・ 15 HOURS AGO