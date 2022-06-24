ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Disney will cover travel expenses for employees seeking abortions

By Sam Sachs
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KHmpK_0gLG1YkQ00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Walt Disney Company will cover travel expenses to provide abortions to employees living in states that do not legally allow them. Multiple companies have announced similar plans to their workers following the news that the U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade.

A letter was circulated online showing an internal memo sent to Disney employees which confirmed that health care coverage would include providing care to employees “who may be unable to access care in one location” and ensuring that they have “affordable coverage for receiving similar levels of care in another location.”

The internal letter was signed by the Walt Disney Company’s Chief Human Resources Officer Paul Richardson and Vice President of Enterprise Benefits and Well-Being Pascale Thomas.

Does Florida have abortion trigger laws?

WFLA.com reached out the Walt Disney Company to confirm the authenticity of both the letter and its message.

While the company did not confirm the letter’s authenticity, it did say that they “recognize the impact of the ruling” in the Supreme Court, and that Disney remains “committed to providing comprehensive access to quality and affordable care for all of our employees, cast members and their families, including family planning and reproductive care, no matter where they live.”

The information from a Disney Spokesperson, provided on background, also said “this travel benefit covers family planning (including pregnancy-related decisions).

The letter circulated online also listed healthcare needs such as “cancer treatments, transplants,” and “rare disease treatment” in addition to the family planning needs mentioned by the company’s spokesperson.

The Disney response did not explicitly mention or use the word abortion, though in referencing the “impact of the ruling,” it may be considered included, as it relates to family planning needs listed by the company.

Other companies that have said they’ll provide for travel to receive similar health care needs, including abortions, count Amazon, Starbucks, JPMorgan Chase, and Microsoft, among others.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 42

2 arrested after leaving 6-month-old inside hot car in Cullman County

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people have been arrested after a 6-month-old girl was found unresponsive in a car Monday morning. According to Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the West Point area around 8 a.m. on calls of an unresponsive juvenile. Despite efforts from first responders, the infant died. After a subsequent […]
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Jax Hudur

The Peasant Mother Who Gave Birth to Sixty-Nine Babies

A woman who gave birth to 69 babies holds the Guinness world record of the most prolific mother. Mrs. Vassilyev from Shuya gave birth to 4 sets of quadruplets, seven sets of triplets, and 16 pairs of twins. Of her 69 children, 67 survived infancy.
Joel Eisenberg

List of Walmart Location Closings in 2022

U.S. closures continue to increase during the current calendar year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Corporate.Walmart.com, Yahoo.com, Walmart.com, and QuerySprout.com.
Toni Koraza

Florida is 7 days away from an economic catastrophe

The Sunshine State has been fighting the economic windmills lately. First, the state suffered repercussions of the pandemic, then inflation, then the war in Europe, then the energy crisis, and finally, food shortages. Even Disney is thinking about leaving Florida. Is there an end to these woes? It seems like we're one incident short of aliens paying us a visit.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#The U S Supreme Court#The Walt Disney Company#The Supreme Court
CBS 42

Homewood Police investigating drowning of person found in a backyard pool

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Homewood Police are investigating a possible drowning that occurred Saturday afternoon. According to authorities, HPD arrived to the 400 block of Kenilworth Drive around 1:40 p.m. to find the victim unresponsive in the backyard pool at the residence. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives don’t believe foul play […]
HOMEWOOD, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Starbucks
CBS 42

Fatal crash leaves 1 dead in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred Friday morning resulted in the death of a Georgia man. Jason B. Vaughn, 45, of Lagrange, GA was fatally injured when the 2020 International tractor-trailer he was driving left the roadway and struck a guardrail and a tree on U.S. 280 within the limits of […]
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

18-year-old killed in Birmingham shooting identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An 18-year-old shot and killed in a Birmingham shooting was identified Sunday morning. According to Birmingham Police, Jaylan Bloxom was shot on 67th Courtway South around 7:05 p.m. on June 25. Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived on scene and transported Bloxom to UAB Hospital where he later died from his injuries. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

44K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy